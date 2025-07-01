I Refuse to Let My Stepdaughter Move In With Us Unless She Obeys 5 Rules

Hi Bright Side,

My name’s Martha, I’m 40, and I’m married to Paul, 49. This is a second marriage for us both, Paul has a daughter with his ex.

My 16 YO stepdaughter, Brenda, recently had a huge scandal with her mom and stepdad and things got so bad that they kicked her out of their house. Brenda wants to move in with us now. I’m not thrilled about it, but I feel pity for the poor teen, so I said she can live with us only if she follows my 5 rules.

Firstly, she must never bring any pets in my house. She has a pet cat, who’s been with her since she was 4, but now she will have to either ask someone else to take him or leave him at her mom’s house for good. I won’t tolerate cat’s feces, fur and mess in my house.

Second rule — no friends, boyfriends or other people in my house. She can meet her friends whenever she wants to, but she's not allowed to bring them to my place. Side people aren't welcomed in my sanctuary.

Third rule — she has to be home by 6 PM every day, no exceptions. I don’t care if it’s a weekday or weekend. If she lives under my roof, I want her home early. This isn’t a hotel.

Fourth rule — she must ask permission before using any of our stuff. I don’t want her touching my kitchen appliances, our TV, or even the washing machine unless she checks with me first. I don’t like people messing with my things.

Fifth rule — she has to eat what I cook, when I cook it. I’m not running a restaurant, and I’m not going to cater to teenage moods or food preferences. If she skips meals, that’s on her.

Brenda literally cried when I told her about the rules. She said it’s “like a real prison” and that I’m “worse than her mom.” But I’m not bending. My house, my rules. If she doesn’t like it, she can figure something else out.

My husband says I’m being too strict, but he’s not the one who’ll be dealing with the mess, the drama, and the attitude. I’ve worked hard to make our home peaceful, and I won’t let a teenage storm blow that up.

So, am I the bad guy here? Or am I just setting healthy boundaries?