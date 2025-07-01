15 Side-by-Side Photos That Capture Transformations Worth a Double Take

Well, that’s the way it is: people always compare — themselves with their neighbors, neighbors with their friends, friends with each other. What about us? We also like to see before-and-after photos, to see how someone has transformed, either over time or under the pressure of circumstances.

15. “3 years apart. I feel great!”

14. “It’s been 3 weeks since I had my lower facelift. The first couple of weeks were tough, and I’m glad they are behind.”

No kidding, you look at least 20 years younger. © JuJuFoxy / Reddit

13. “My cakes before and after I took an online course on how to make them. And it’s only been a week.”

12. “A year ago, I got rid of the habit of biting my nails.”

Jealous! I can’t get that length without hard gel. Good for you! © girlwiredin / Reddit

11. “I adopted 16-year-old Eggs in January. 3 months later, he looks so healthy.”

10. “2 years ago (36) to 2 weeks ago (38)”

9. “The difference between the photos is 3 years. I hope to become a model soon.”

8. “Lost 110 pounds. Life seems easy now.”

7. “I just now had time to clean the light fixtures. They were not tinted like I thought.”

6. “It’s been a week since I had a mini neck lift with liposuction. No skin removal since I’m only 27. Still swollen but I am loving the result so far!”

5. “A year of proper self-care. I started taking care of my skin, fixed my broken nose, had brow and lip tattoo, and lost 80 pounds.”

4. “From 23 to 25. After having a baby.”

3. “I have eczema around my lips. On the left is what they look like if I use Vaseline on them, on the right if I use the lip sleep mask. It’s my salvation.”

2. “There’s only 5 months difference between these photos.”

1. “Lost 77 pounds, gained a husband and a new waistline.”