15 Side-by-Side Photos That Capture Transformations Worth a Double Take

Well, that’s the way it is: people always compare — themselves with their neighbors, neighbors with their friends, friends with each other. What about us? We also like to see before-and-after photos, to see how someone has transformed, either over time or under the pressure of circumstances.
15. “3 years apart. I feel great!”
14. “It’s been 3 weeks since I had my lower facelift. The first couple of weeks were tough, and I’m glad they are behind.”
13. “My cakes before and after I took an online course on how to make them. And it’s only been a week.”
12. “A year ago, I got rid of the habit of biting my nails.”
11. “I adopted 16-year-old Eggs in January. 3 months later, he looks so healthy.”
10. “2 years ago (36) to 2 weeks ago (38)”
9. “The difference between the photos is 3 years. I hope to become a model soon.”
8. “Lost 110 pounds. Life seems easy now.”
7. “I just now had time to clean the light fixtures. They were not tinted like I thought.”
6. “It’s been a week since I had a mini neck lift with liposuction. No skin removal since I’m only 27. Still swollen but I am loving the result so far!”
5. “A year of proper self-care. I started taking care of my skin, fixed my broken nose, had brow and lip tattoo, and lost 80 pounds.”
4. “From 23 to 25. After having a baby.”
3. “I have eczema around my lips. On the left is what they look like if I use Vaseline on them, on the right if I use the lip sleep mask. It’s my salvation.”
2. “There’s only 5 months difference between these photos.”
1. “Lost 77 pounds, gained a husband and a new waistline.”
And these before and after photos show progress and hard work.