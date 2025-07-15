I Refuse to Lose My Inheritance Just Because My Sister’s Marriage Failed

Growing up, I have observed that my sister Ivy has always been the favorite child. Now, we both have families of our own and visit our parents for dinner when everyone’s available. I can still feel it— the favoritism, always an afterthought for the ’how are you?’ question, even if I arrived earlier with my family.

At our recent dinner, our parents mentioned the inheritance and said they’d give her share early to help with her divorce. Since it has been decided that Ivy and I will receive our inheritance equally, I was informed of this decision. It’s understandable. My sister’s relationship with her husband was bad, and I already saw the divorce news coming.

The next day, I was stunned when my mom called, her voice shaking, “Your sister revealed that you already know about her divorce, so we decided she needs more help now.” I was furious and responded, “What does my knowing her case have to do with our inheritance?!” I ended the call to calm myself, and later on, drove to their house to clarify everything.

When I got there, my mom immediately said to please understand their decision. I was silent until I sat and told them to do the same. I asked them what was the real reason. Because their excuse doesn’t make sense at all.