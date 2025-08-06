18 People Whose Thrift Store Finds Were Almost Too Good to Be True

We love stories about treasures that come by pure chance. And that’s because we secretly dream of being the ones who get a surprise like this.

“I have big feet and I never thought I could find nice shoes. And today I found these shoes for only $17.”

“I found the cutest kitty throne at the thrift shop.”

“My pawnshop find — an 18-carat gold diamond ring.”

My daughter loves antique things. For her birthday, I gave her a jewelry box with a ballerina that I bought at a flea market. I handed it to her, and suddenly her eyes went wide.

It turned out to be an insanely rare item worth as much as my car! My daughter said it was ugly and put it away. Now I’m wondering whether to sell it or keep it. © Mamdarinka / VK

“I don’t know where to wear it, but I just couldn’t leave it in the shop.”

“I was able to snatch up this awesome kitchen set for only $350.”

“My coolest find to date! Still in awe of this beautiful hand painted vintage table.”

“Can you imagine this?! The whole delightful set of suitcases cost me only $20.”

“My find”

“Stumbled across this jacket. I was sceptical at first, but when I checked the authenticity, I was stunned. It’s an $8,000 brand item, and I only got it for $30.”

“Just found the most wonderful thing in my life: a set of uranium cups!”

“Found this nice soapbox.”

“My fiancé doesn’t understand why I’m so excited about this find.”

“My little find — a mirror with owls on it”

“I came across this cool vintage wicker handbag.”

“Now I can finally fulfil my childhood dream — I can eat out of a beautiful leaf.”

Grandpa brought me a doll from abroad as a gift — a gorgeous, vintage, expensive one. I was so happy I carried it everywhere, and, as you might expect, I eventually lost it. We searched everywhere but never found it.

Many years later, I got into antiques and went into a small shop just to see what they had. And you won’t believe it — on a high shelf in the back, covered in dust, was my doll! I knew it was her because the paint on her left eyebrow was slightly worn off, and the dress had been neatly mended in a spot you’d never notice unless you knew where to look.

I bought her without hesitation. After all these years, she finally came back home — to me. © Caramel / VK