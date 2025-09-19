I Kicked My Stepdaughter Out — My Daughter Matters More, and I Won’t Apologize

“Hi Bright Side!

When my husband’s 16-year-old daughter, Lily, came to live with us, I hoped we’d build a bond. But over time, she started clashing with my 13-year-old daughter, Emma. She’d make little remarks about her clothes, dismiss her artwork as ‘childish,’ and spread unkind comments at school that left Emma feeling left out and upset.

I asked my husband to step in, but he said, ‘They’ll figure it out, girls fight like this all the time.’ I wanted to believe him — until the night I overheard Lily sneer at Emma, ‘Dad wishes you were more like me. Mom only keeps you around because she has to.’

Emma froze, her eyes full of tears. That was the breaking point. I told Lily to pack her bag and stay with her grandparents for a while. My husband exploded, accusing me of ‘choosing sides’ and ‘destroying the family.’

But I couldn’t stand by and watch Emma be torn apart in her own home.

Weeks later, Lily sent me a message. She wrote, ‘I’m sorry.’

My husband said, ‘See? She admitted she was wrong. Now it’s time Emma apologizes too, so we can move on.’

I was speechless. Emma was the victim — but my husband still wanted her to take some of the blame just to ‘keep the peace.’

Maria N.”