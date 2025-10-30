I Refused to Pay for My Stepson’s College—He’s Not My Responsibility

Hi Bright Side!

I’ve been married to my husband for eight years. He has a son from his first marriage, who’s now 19. I’ve helped with everything — clothes, trips, his first car, even part of his summer courses. But when my husband said I’d “of course” help pay for his college tuition, like it was my obligation, something in me snapped.

I told him I’m not an ATM. He called me selfish. His ex said I was “ruining the boy’s chances at a future. Don’t expect to be a part of our family.”

But here’s what no one talks about — it’s not about the money. It’s about always being expected, never asked. About the way people start to treat your generosity like a duty.

Now my husband barely speaks to me. My stepson hasn’t called in weeks. The house feels quieter — heavier, somehow. Maybe I could’ve handled it differently, but for once, I chose to draw the line.

And honestly? I’m not even sure if that makes me cruel... or finally free.

What do you think? Am I wrong?

Best regards,

Sandra