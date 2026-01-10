I Refused to Help the Guy Who Stole My Job

I just said something like, “I’m really busy with my current workload, and honestly it’s hard to train someone in the position I applied for and didn’t get.” My boss didn’t love it, but he dropped it. A week later, Kevin goes to my boss basically having a meltdown. Totally overwhelmed. My boss comes back to me, clearly panicking, and asks again if I can help Kevin. I politely declined. Again. I said, “I’m sure Kevin’s fresh energy will figure it out. I need to focus on my own role.” Yeah, that line was a little petty. I’ll own that.

