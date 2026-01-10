I Refused to Help the Guy Who Stole My Job
Letter for Bright Side:
Hello Bright Side!
So yeah, this has been eating at me and I need some outside perspective because my feelings are mixed. I’ve been at my company for 7 years. Like, loyal-to-a-fault, top performer, always-the-go-to person. Good reviews every year, extra projects, mentoring juniors, all that jazz. Everyone (including my boss) has been hinting for years that a senior role was “coming soon.” Well. The role finally opened up. I applied. Felt like a no-brainer. They gave it to Kevin.
Kevin has been here 18 months. Nice enough guy, but very “fresh energy,” lots of confidence, not a ton of depth yet. Management said they wanted “new perspective” and “someone who could grow into the role.” Cool cool cool. I was upset, but I swallowed it and stayed professional. Here’s where it gets messy. A couple weeks later, Kevin is clearly struggling. Like, drowning. My boss pulls me aside and asks if I can “support him a bit” and help him get up to speed. I said no.
I just said something like, “I’m really busy with my current workload, and honestly it’s hard to train someone in the position I applied for and didn’t get.” My boss didn’t love it, but he dropped it. A week later, Kevin goes to my boss basically having a meltdown. Totally overwhelmed. My boss comes back to me, clearly panicking, and asks again if I can help Kevin. I politely declined. Again. I said, “I’m sure Kevin’s fresh energy will figure it out. I need to focus on my own role.” Yeah, that line was a little petty. I’ll own that.
Fast forward: Kevin quits after 6 weeks. Just straight up resigns. Says it’s not what he expected, too much pressure, etc. Then, suddenly, management is all smiles and urgency and offers me the senior role. I said no. Because in the meantime, I’d already accepted a senior position elsewhere. Better pay, better title, and frankly, less emotional whiplash. I gave my notice shortly after. Kevin’s panic was only the beginning, and the real shock came when my boss learn I was leaving.
Now some people at work are acting like I sabotaged Kevin or “set him up to fail” by not helping. Others are quietly telling me I did the right thing and shouldn’t have to train my own replacement/promoted-over colleague. So, Bright Side, was I wrong for politely declining to help him and then turning down the role when it was eventually offered to me?
Best,
G.
Thanks so much for sharing your story with us. Hopefully, some of our advice resonates and gives you a bit of clarity moving forward.
- Trust your gut over guilt — That little voice telling you “I don’t owe him my time” is legit. Don’t let workplace guilt convince you to jump into a situation that will leave you drained. Trust yourself; your instincts are usually right.
- Don’t over-explain yourself — You don’t owe anyone a full lecture about why you’re declining to help. A polite, clear explanation is enough. People will read between the lines, and it saves you emotional energy for the stuff that actually matters.
- Let your actions speak — Refusing to help Kevin wasn’t just a “no.” It was a subtle way of showing your boundaries. People notice consistency and professionalism; even if it feels a little petty, it communicates your standards without drama.
Comments
You were right because if you had trained your new boss, and he did even ok, they would have fired you, no loyalty.cheaper younger help.