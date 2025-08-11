11 Grandparents Who Proved They’re the Real Stars of the Family
Whether they’re mastering modern slang without knowing what it means, using a flip phone like it’s a cutting-edge tech, or handing out brutally honest life advice with a cookie on the side, there’s no denying it: grandparents are the unexpected comedians, rebels, and icons of the family. Internet users have shared their wildest, funniest, and most heartwarming grandparent moments, and we’ve gathered 11 that will have you laughing, crying, and maybe calling your grandma just to hear what she says next.
- My grandmother printed a YouTube video. It was a promotional video from my uncle’s architecture firm discussing one of their projects. She made a little flip book with about 100 frames, using only screenshots, scissors, and patience—no special software. © gorkish / Reddit
- When I was a teenager, I told my grandpa that prom was coming up soon. Since both of our boyfriends had already graduated, my twin sister and I were just going to go together.
He said he remembered his prom, when some hooligan took my grandmother. Suddenly, my grandma piped up from the other room, “Oh, Jess, you took me to the prom!” My grandpa just chuckled quietly to himself. © DivinelyMinely / Reddit
- Two days before my grandma died, after she had undergone several surgeries, and we knew she was dying, we were all visiting her at the hospital. She was lying in her bed when she farted.
She didn’t say anything, but after about 30 seconds, she started cackling uncontrollably when she realized it was drifting around the room. She always thought farts were hilarious, even in her final hours. © Unknown author / Reddit
- When I was a kid, tape recorders were a new invention. My parents bought one for us and one for my grandparents, who lived far away. We recorded a message for them (with kids singing and talking about our day and saying, “We love you, gramma,” etc.). They were supposed to record a message to send back to us.
Instead, we received a recording of my sweet little grandmother saying, “Hm, I’m not sure. What button do I push? How does this work?” and my grandfather saying, “Goddamn thing doesn’t work! Throw the thing out the window.” That’s my lasting memory of my grandparents. © sanmateomary / Reddit
- My grandpa got a woodpecker tattoo in his army days and also got my grandma’s name underneath it. She despised it and gave him the choice to either remove the woodpecker or her name.
Since laser tattoo removal wasn’t readily available at the time, he did the only reasonable thing and had the tattoo artist go over her name with a thick black line. He still doesn’t regret his decision. © FriendlySeaBear / Reddit
- After my grandfather’s funeral, my great-grandmother approached someone and said, “Honey, could you help me down the steps? I’m blind.” After the woman helped her, my great-grandmother got into her car and drove away.
The woman frantically tracked my mom down to tell her that her blind grandmother was driving! My mom cracked up laughing. Gram wasn’t blind; she just liked attention. © Squeezesthatpleases / Reddit
- We took my grandmother to see Tron: Legacy, but she didn’t enjoy it very much. When Jeff Bridges talked about “removing yourself from the equation,” she leaned over and whispered, “I’d like to remove myself from this equation.” I think a couple of people shushed me. © Imperious23 / Reddit
- When I was in high school, there was a fairly large earthquake in the middle of the night. I immediately called my grandmother. A man answered the phone.
I asked if he was a firefighter, if my grandmother was okay, and if I could speak to her. She was doing well and had no idea there had been an earthquake. I strongly suspect that man wasn’t a firefighter. © lavasca / Reddit
- My grandparents were given an iPad for Christmas one year. When we went to visit, we asked about it, and they said it was in the barn because one night, a video started playing, and they couldn’t figure out how to turn off the sound, so they put it in the barn. LOL! © BeagleBaggins / Reddit
- My grandmother arrived at my house the evening before after a long flight. The next morning, when I woke up, she was nowhere to be found. I jumped in my car and drove around town looking for her.
A couple of hours later, I decided to take a lunch break at my favorite Mexican restaurant. I ordered tacos and sat down at an empty table. When my food was ready, an old lady in a sombrero served me. I looked up to thank her and saw my grandmother!
She was pretty jet-lagged, so she decided to take an early morning walk and got lost. Of course, she had no cell phone or cash. She wandered into town just as stores were opening. She walked up to the friendliest-looking restaurant—my favorite Mexican restaurant—and, with her limited English, asked if she could wait there until I found her.
They misunderstood her and thought she wanted to work there. They gave her an apron and some dishcloths and pointed to the tables. She cleaned them up. Then, they gave her a dish brush and pointed to the dishes. She cleaned those, too.
This continued throughout the day until I found her. I talked to the lovely Mexican couple who owned the restaurant, explained the situation, and thanked them for their help. They offered my grandmother a part-time position: opening up the shop every morning for the rest of her stay. They paid her a nice wage, too. © Butteringer / Reddit
- One evening, my 75-year-old grandfather walked into the living room with a bandage wrapped around his arm. We all stopped and stared, unsure of what had happened. His silence made us even more worried.
Suddenly, he pulled back the bandage to reveal a dragon tattoo on his forearm. “You’re never too old to get ink,” he said with a grin. We were all in shock.
Whether you grew up with a prank-loving grandma or a grandfather who swore by mysterious "remedies," one thing's clear: the older generation is full of surprises.