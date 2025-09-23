My Coworker Got Me Reported to HR After I Didn’t Invite Her to My Wedding

“This was honestly one of the weirdest work things I’ve ever dealt with.

There’s a woman in my office I’m friendly with, but not close to. We’ve had small talk here and there, nothing deep. No lunches together. No real outside-of-work connection. She found out I was getting married and asked when the wedding was. Then she straight-up asked if she was invited. I kinda laughed and said, ‘Oh no, it’s really small. Just close friends and family.’ I didn’t think anything of it.

She got quiet and a little cold after that, but I figured okay, maybe awkward moment, whatever. Fast forward a few days, I get a meeting invite from HR. Turns out she filed a complaint saying I was being ‘exclusive’ and ‘creating a hostile environment by leaving people out.’ Because I didn’t invite her. To my wedding. That I’m paying for. That isn’t even work-related.

So I had to sit in this HR meeting and explain that I’m not required to invite coworkers I barely know to my literal wedding. That it’s a personal event. That it has nothing to do with work or who’s in the office. HR honestly looked just as confused as I was. They basically said, ‘Yep, okay, thanks,’ and closed the case.

But now she acts super passive-aggressive toward me. Like side-eyes, little digs when I walk by. Still bringing it up in these weird sarcastic comments like, ‘Some people are so inclusive these days.’

I can’t believe she actually thought HR could... what, make me invite her? Some people really do think they’re the main character.”

© TraditionalGurSign / Reddit