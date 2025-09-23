My Coworker Got Me Reported to HR After I Didn’t Invite Her to My Wedding
Here’s her story:
“This was honestly one of the weirdest work things I’ve ever dealt with.
There’s a woman in my office I’m friendly with, but not close to. We’ve had small talk here and there, nothing deep. No lunches together. No real outside-of-work connection. She found out I was getting married and asked when the wedding was. Then she straight-up asked if she was invited. I kinda laughed and said, ‘Oh no, it’s really small. Just close friends and family.’ I didn’t think anything of it.
She got quiet and a little cold after that, but I figured okay, maybe awkward moment, whatever. Fast forward a few days, I get a meeting invite from HR. Turns out she filed a complaint saying I was being ‘exclusive’ and ‘creating a hostile environment by leaving people out.’ Because I didn’t invite her. To my wedding. That I’m paying for. That isn’t even work-related.
So I had to sit in this HR meeting and explain that I’m not required to invite coworkers I barely know to my literal wedding. That it’s a personal event. That it has nothing to do with work or who’s in the office. HR honestly looked just as confused as I was. They basically said, ‘Yep, okay, thanks,’ and closed the case.
But now she acts super passive-aggressive toward me. Like side-eyes, little digs when I walk by. Still bringing it up in these weird sarcastic comments like, ‘Some people are so inclusive these days.’
I can’t believe she actually thought HR could... what, make me invite her? Some people really do think they’re the main character.”
Reddit didn’t hold back on this one. From disbelief to hilarious clapbacks, here’s what people had to say about the coworker’s wild reaction.
- I think it’s surprisingly common, that some people can assume they’re closer to others than they are, simply because they have not had substantial relationships with depth and connection. This could be a case of that. Although it does not excuse the entitlement of it. Definitely rude, and weird to bring in HR over a social situation that has nothing to do with work lol. © MischiefModerated / Reddit
- Document everything
— but don’t react. If you are lucky, she stops if she doesn’t get attention.
— ask her once to stop this because she’s not entitled to an invitation.
— If she doesn’t stop, go with the documentation to HR and inform them that she created a hostile environment. © Bastet79 / Reddit
- While she was delusional in filing her nonsensical complaint, her comments and attitude toward you are legitimate grounds for you to file a complaint against her, and you definitely need to do so before things get worse. © TheRealJim57 / Reddit
- I have a good friend at work. We are often texting outside of work, know everything that is going on in each other’s lives — I was asking her about her great-auntie’s cat the other week! Didn’t get invited to her wedding. And my entire response to this was an internal “aww.” Because that is literally all it deserves, I was a bit sad that I wasn’t invited, but not surprised & definitely not offended. I just enjoyed seeing the photos afterwards & was pleased that she had an amazing day. © No-Country4319 / Reddit
- People who make their career their entire personality, and thus assume their coworkers are their “friends”. Can’t stand these types of people. Stop talking to me and get back to your spreadsheets, Linda. © MoskiNX / Reddit
- That is one of the strangest things I’ve read. Your coworker is odd. Who thinks like that? What’s next? Does she expect you to have her along on the honeymoon? © Klutzy-Contest-1640 / Reddit
- I would report her to HR for creating an uncomfortable environment now. © Substantial-Sir-9947 / Reddit
- I would not only report her to HR, but the next time she passes one of her digs in front of others, I would give it back to her. Just be blunt and ask her why does she feel entitled to an invitation to your wedding that you’re paying for?!? © RecommendationNo3942 / Reddit
Sometimes, the real drama isn’t at the altar but in the office. Weddings may be personal, but not everyone gets the memo. At least HR knew where to draw the line. If you think this was tense, wait until you hear about the coworker who suggested deodorant and somehow wound up in HR, too.