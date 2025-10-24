I Refused to Work Overtime Without Extra Pay—Now HR Is Intervening

Hi Bright Side,



I’ve been with my company for 7 years.

For the last 2 years, my boss kept increasing my workload with the promise of a promotion soon. He gave me extra work that I did for free almost every day, even on weekends, saying it would prepare me for the team manager position.



Yesterday, I finally stood up to him in front of the whole office and said, “NO! Go find another puppet!” He smiled and nodded. Then he shook my hand. I felt so proud for finally standing up for myself.

Today, imagine my horror when I went to work and found my colleague sitting in the manager’s office—the position I’d been aiming for.

I tried to stay positive, but then all my doubts were confirmed when HR sent an email to the whole company. I froze in my place when I read: “Please join us in congratulating Samantha R., who has been promoted to team manager...”

It felt so unfair. Samantha always left work at 6, while I worked extra hours for years.



When I confronted HR, they said they had planned to promote me, but yelling at my boss in front of the team showed I wasn’t ready to lead. They added that hard work isn’t everything, attitude and professionalism matter too.

I was speechless. I’ve been a model employee for 7 years, and now I feel lost. I don’t want to leave after investing so much, but I also feel deeply wronged.





Was I wrong? What should I do now?



Florence