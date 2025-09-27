I Refused to Take Video Calls on Weekends, Now HR Changed Their Policy

Dear Bright Side,

I work in a design company. We recently took on a big project with a tight deadline, so we need to work more hours. HR told us, “We respect your weekends, so we’ll just ask you to do video calls instead of coming in.”

No one said a word. But I replied, “Sorry, my weekends are for family only. I can’t be doing work.” HR smiled politely. That’s when some of my colleagues started to agree with me.

The next day, everyone froze when HR sent us all an email. It said:

“Dear Colleagues,

As we move forward with an important project under tight deadlines, we ask for your full commitment over the coming months. To support this, we require your physical presence in the office on Saturdays and, if necessary, part-time on Sundays .

This temporary adjustment will help us meet our shared goals and demonstrate your dedication to delivering excellence as a team.

If you are unable to participate in weekend work, please inform us as soon as possible so that we can make the necessary arrangements.

Best regards,

HR / Management Team”

Now, everybody sees me as the villain because I am seen as the reason the company is dragging us in on weekends instead of just doing video calls.

Was I wrong to stand up for myself and my colleagues?

Laura