I Refused to Take Video Calls on Weekends, Now HR Changed Their Policy
Balancing work and personal life has become harder than ever, especially when companies expect employees to be available around the clock. What may seem like a small refusal to work outside office hours can sometimes trigger big consequences at the workplace. Recently, one of our readers sent us a letter about experiencing this exact situation with HR.
Dear Bright Side,
I work in a design company. We recently took on a big project with a tight deadline, so we need to work more hours. HR told us, “We respect your weekends, so we’ll just ask you to do video calls instead of coming in.”
No one said a word. But I replied, “Sorry, my weekends are for family only. I can’t be doing work.” HR smiled politely. That’s when some of my colleagues started to agree with me.
The next day, everyone froze when HR sent us all an email. It said:
“Dear Colleagues,
As we move forward with an important project under tight deadlines, we ask for your full commitment over the coming months. To support this, we require your physical presence in the office on Saturdays and, if necessary, part-time on Sundays.
This temporary adjustment will help us meet our shared goals and demonstrate your dedication to delivering excellence as a team.
If you are unable to participate in weekend work, please inform us as soon as possible so that we can make the necessary arrangements.
Best regards,
HR / Management Team”
Now, everybody sees me as the villain because I am seen as the reason the company is dragging us in on weekends instead of just doing video calls.
Was I wrong to stand up for myself and my colleagues?
Laura
Thank you for sharing your story, Laura. What you’re facing isn’t just about weekend work — it’s about how one honest refusal spiraled into stricter demands for the entire team, leaving you singled out as the “cause.”
Here is our advice to you.
Reframe Yourself as a Catalyst, Not the Villain.
Your colleagues blame you for the stricter rules, but in reality, HR used your refusal as an excuse to tighten control.
Action: Gently remind your teammates that one employee’s comment doesn’t dictate company policy. Say something like, “I only spoke up for myself. Management decided to escalate — that’s on them, not me.” This shifts the focus back where it belongs.
Document the Chain of Events Clearly.
OP'S coworkers have been gaslit too much. What everybody s/b doing is telling HR they're unable to work the weekends. If everybody tells HR they can't work the weekends, HR absolutely will have to make other arrangements
Right now, it looks like you triggered the policy, but the truth is that HR made the decision.
Action: Write down the original exchange and save the follow-up email. If resentment grows or if HR tries to penalize you, having proof of how things unfolded will protect you from being scapegoated.
Turn the Situation Into a Collective Discussion.
Since others initially agreed with you but now blame you, they’re afraid of HR’s power more than your words.
Action: Suggest raising concerns as a group — perhaps by proposing flexible weekday hours instead of forced weekends. By framing it as a team proposal, you stop being “the lone complainer” and instead become the one who sparked a constructive alternative.
Protect Your Future Beyond This Company.
If your workplace punishes honesty and piles extra work onto employees under the guise of “team spirit,” it may not align with your long-term well-being.
Action: Quietly update your resume, keep an eye out for companies with healthier cultures, and use this job as a stepping stone. Sometimes the best response to unfair treatment is planning your exit strategically.
Tonia has also faced big tension at work after she refused a job promotion. This is the reason why.