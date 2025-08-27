I Asked My Colleague to Wear Deodorant, and Things Blew Up With HR

Hi Bright Side! I’ve run into an incredibly awkward office situation and need some advice. I work at a mid-sized company, and until recently, everything was running smoothly. But then a new coworker joined our team.

Almost immediately, I noticed a strong body odor whenever he was around. At first, I thought it might have been a one-time thing, but it kept happening. Others seemed to notice too. You could see people subtly shifting away, but no one said anything.