I Embarrassed My Rude and Insensitive Colleague, Now HR Is After Me

“But the next day, HR called me in. They said I had ‘ignored the company’s policy on team spirit and empathy’ and that I ‘failed to respect another employee’s feelings.’ Then they told me I had to apologize to Angela, because apparently I ‘humiliated’ her.

I was stunned. I tried to explain that I wasn’t trying to belittle her grief — I just thought her comment was insanely inappropriate and disrespectful to Trish. But HR didn’t care. The HR rep — who, side note, has four dogs and constantly talks about them like they’re kids — said if I didn’t apologize, they’d ‘take disciplinary measures.’ So now I’m sitting here wondering if I’m the crazy one. Was I really that out of line for reacting the way I did? Because it feels like I’m being punished for having basic empathy and common sense.

At this point, I love my job, but this company’s definition of ‘empathy’ seems totally upside down.

Would you apologize just to keep the peace, or is this a red flag big enough to start updating my résumé?”