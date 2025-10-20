I Got Fired the Day Before My Vacation—And HR’s Policy Was Their Biggest Mistake

Hi Bright Side,

So, this is my story.

After five years at the company, I was running on fumes. The last few months, I’d started showing up late — too tired to function after endless overtime. I hadn’t taken a proper break in two years, so I finally booked a real vacation.

The day before my flight, my boss called me in: “We’re restructuring.” Just like that — fired. No warning, no thank you, just a box for my things.

The next morning, HR emailed asking me to return my laptop “immediately.” I went in, handed it over, and calmly told them everything — the burnout, the unpaid overtime, and how my boss had been offloading his work onto me. Then I added, “My lawyer will want copies of my time logs.”

By the end of the day, HR called back: “We’ve decided to review your case — and speak with your manager.”

Now I’m on my vacation — and he’s the one under investigation.