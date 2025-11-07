My Husband Forgot My Birthday, but I’m the One Who Had to Apologize

For the person who forgets an important date, this is often just a mere memory error or a mental overload, according to psychologist Victoria García Masip. For the individual who is forgotten, the suffering doesn’t focus on the date, but on what it means to be forgotten: a lack of priority or importance.

According to therapist Sue Johnson, an authority in couples therapy and the creator of EFT (Emotionally Focused Therapy), when you feel hurt by an action, it is crucial to express the hidden feeling, like “I feel sad, you didn’t remember an important day for me,” instead of the accusation about forgetting a specific date.

Additionally, and turning to the texts of psychologist Harriet Lerner, this conflict reveals a possible communication pattern and unspoken expectations that are broken.