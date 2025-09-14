My Husband Refused to Let My Daughter Have a Birthday Party to Please His Son

"Hi Bright Side,

I need to vent and maybe get some outside perspective, because I feel like I’m losing my mind here.

So I have a daughter Sophie, 13, and my husband has a son Evan, 15. They share the same birthday, which is already complicated enough. Every single year we do one big joint party, and every single year it ends up being about Evan.

He doesn’t really have a lot of friends, mostly because he’s arrogant and kind of rude, so when he invites kids they don’t usually show up. Sophie on the other hand is really easy going, she’s got a good group of friends, and when they all come, Evan either sulks or tries to grab all the attention by being loud, bragging, or picking fights.

This year, Sophie finally begged me for her own party. She said she just wanted one birthday where she could celebrate with her friends without Evan ruining it. I thought it was fair, but my husband shut it down right away. He literally told Sophie, “No, you’ll celebrate as usual, I won’t tolerate your whims.”

The real reason he didn’t want a separate party is because he wanted Evan to look like he had more friends and be included. He basically only cared about Evan’s comfort, not Sophie’s. I didn’t want to start a huge fight, so I caved, and we planned the joint party again. Same as always.

One day before the party, Sophie disappeared. She just left home, switched off her phone and didn’t give us any updates about her whereabouts. The next day, to my shock, I received a chilling message, “Your daughter is safe, but she doesn’t want to come back home, she says she feels bad about the treatment she gets at home.”

Turns out, Sophie went to her dad’s relatives, and they arranged a separate party for her, and the person who wrote me the message was their neighbor, who knows Sophie very well.

Now my husband is furious and won’t even talk to me properly. He’s angry because Sophie didn’t even invite Evan to her party and celebrated separately. I feel stuck between my husband and my daughter, and I hate that Sophie always gets the short end of the stick just to make Evan feel better.

Am I wrong for thinking Sophie deserves her own party and that my husband is being unfair?

— Kyley R."