15 Photos That Will Make Every Parent Nod and Say, “Yep, That’s My Life”

Every parent knows that reality doesn’t always match the pretty picture from the Internet or a magazine. In this article, moms and dads just wanted to make their kids happy, but something went wrong. Many of you will likely smile with a sigh, shake your head, and exclaim, “I’ve experienced something similar just last week!”

Every mom eagerly anticipates the first walks with her little one, already envisioning photos with happy smiles. But these expectations aren’t always met.

Seeing a beautiful picture online and bringing the idea to life is no easy task.

My daughter wanted a bear, not a fat rabbit.



My sister’s attempt at being artistic for her kids



I just wanted to crochet a little kitten for my son.

Dad wanted to “try something different” this year.



My niece’s birthday cake. An attempt was made...



These days, it’s trendy to make holiday cards from personal photos. Now is the perfect time to organize a Christmas photo shoot for your children. Of course, something might not go as planned.

My wife is a talented artist, so she wanted to make the white owl instead of buying it pre-made...



I almost choked on a mouth full of mash potato. Oh my goodness, this is so endearing. © sweetparamour79 / Reddit

Crafting together with your children is wonderful regardless of the outcome.

Toddler making a birthday card for Daddy

We wanted to give our daughter a cake shaped like this crown for her 6th birthday. I’m still laughing.

Helped daughter with a craftwork today! The results were as expected.

Well... Here expectations almost met reality.

Even if the manufacturer of a toy promises you joyful moments and lots of fun, be a little skeptical.