15 People Who Sent a Message to the Wrong Chat and Launched a Chain of Events That Was Both Awkward and Hilarious
Curiosities
15 hours ago
Sending an intimate photo to your boss instead of your husband or confessing your love to a teacher instead of your boyfriend—these are the kinds of situations that make you want to change your name and move to another country. But sometimes an annoying typo in a text turns into the beginning of a romantic story or a reason for an unexpected day off. We put together 15 stories from people whose texts went to the wrong place and turned an ordinary day into a real comedic thriller.
- I’m a fifth-grade teacher. I accidentally sent a message to the kids’ group chat saying, “I’m exhausted, heading home.” And they replied, “It’s okay, Ms. Brown, have a good rest.” © tamulatka / Instagram
- I wanted to send my husband a photo of me in some awesome lingerie, but I sent it to the work chat, where almost everyone is a man! And there’s a company meeting on Monday. Oh my gosh, I’ve never been so embarrassed in my life!
But on Monday, I walked in with my head held high and said right from the entrance, “Yep, I messed up, so what? Hasn’t that happened to you? If not, it’s time to start!” The guys just stood up and started clapping. © matrewka_ya / Instagram
- The HR manager offered me a job vacancy. I read it and texted to my husband, “Look at this vacancy; the conditions are amazing, and you don’t have to do anything serious; it’s just a breeze.” My husband didn’t reply, and then I realized that I sent it back to the HR manager in response to the vacancy. They later hired me for that job. © foxcatsy / Instagram
- I had just started my new job and sent a 3-minute voice message about what a great shawarma I’d made to the work chat group with all my coworkers and the boss. I didn’t hold back my words. When they called me and told me what I’d done, I got so flustered that I only deleted the message for myself. They kept teasing me, asking if the shawarma was tasty. © nasteril / Instagram
- A coworker mixed up their boss and spouse in the phonebook and wrote a lengthy message about what they would do together when he came home after his shift. He received a reply from the boss saying he could take a day off. © wervolf2023 / Instagram
- My friend outdid everyone. We’re both teachers who just returned from maternity leave. I missed the staff meeting, but she attended. So, I ask her, “How did it go?”
She, being the newly appointed homeroom teacher for the 5th grade, hadn’t met the kids or the parents yet. She mistakenly texted in the parent group chat, “I’m in a state of utter amazement! Haven’t experienced such astonishment in ages!” And all of this with some strong language as well.
In the end, the attendance at the parent meeting was 100%. Families came to see the unconventional homeroom teacher. © valentina_skv / Threads
- Recently, I screenshotted photos of a handsome guy and ended up sending those very photos back to him with the message “Looks good, right?” instead of sending it to a friend. And he was online at the time. God help me.
He replied, “Thanks, how about we go out somewhere?” Jeez. © _anpera_ / Threads
- We were walking with my husband and son in the park and took a picture where we’re all sticking out our tongues. I sent the photo to my mom (or so I thought), and a little later, I got a photo back from the workers in our apartment, as they were both struggling to install a bathtub and pulling funny faces at us. We had a good laugh. © Alisa Saysnskaya / ADME
- My mom and I live in different cities and often consult each other when buying things. So, I was picking out some lingerie and sent her a photo in a messenger. Then I immediately received my own photo back from her.
Mom calls, almost hysterical, and says, “Daughter! I accidentally sent that photo to your aunt, grandpa, and my entire phonebook.” I calmed her down by saying that they didn’t receive it because they don’t use messengers.
A couple of hours later, she texts me that no one received my naked photo. She called everyone on the list to make sure none of them had the picture. © Overheard / Ideer
- Once, I wanted to send a love confession to a guy but accidentally sent it to my professor! He responded, saying he understood everything and was even open to dating me, but he clarified that he wouldn’t leave his wife.
The next day, burning with embarrassment, I went up to him to explain everything, and for some reason, he got offended and started giving me a hard time in every class. Finals are coming up, and I’m scared! © Overheard / Ideer
- I was texting back and forth with a guy selling a space heater online. I then started texting with a friend about the weird things we do in the doctor’s exam room while waiting for the doctor to come in. I texted, “I always hide my bra and underwear under my clothes when I see my gynecologist.” I received a text back, “That’s nice, but are you still interested in the space heater?” © bluebearthree / Reddit
- One tourist really wore me out. He had a small budget but had sky-high expectations. He asked for a hotel with a stable and all sorts of other expensive wishes, bothering me for a whole month.
I sent an angry message to my friend to vent but accidentally sent it to the client instead. And in response, he came and immediately bought the tour. © gulnara_minni / Instagram
- I once wrote in the building’s group chat (but meant to send it to my husband), asking if he would like to have cabbage soup. I panicked and hit delete just for myself! In the end, a bunch of men replied, asking where to come to have it. © lenochkalyubov / Instagram
- Had an argument with my friend about which underwear looks better on girls — sports or lace. She was rooting for sports; I was for lace. And during our conversation, a message comes from the boss.
I open it, but my mind is still on the chat with my friend. So, I write to the boss, thinking I’m replying to my friend, saying, “Look how beautiful the rear looks in lace underwear,” and send it to the boss.
The boss turned out to have a sense of humor. He wrote back, like, “I agree with you, Eve; indeed, the rear looks better in lace underwear, but you still haven’t replied to my message.”
I’ve never felt so embarrassed. © evgeniya_evgesha_evgeniya / Instagram
- This summer, my boss texted me, “You coming in today?” as I was late. I then make sure to send a good morning text to my girlfriend real quick... “Good morning, love 💗” was not forgotten by any of my coworkers. © l07l4lif3 / Reddit
Which of these awkward messages made you blush the most? Have there been times in your life when a wrong text led to unexpected consequences? Share your stories in the comments!
And these texts could be sent only by parents.
Preview photo credit matrewka_ya / Instagram
