10+ People Who Went on Holiday for Comfort but Got a Crazy Story Instead
day ago
Vacations are meant to be calm and comforting. Instead, some people ended up in situations so strange and overwhelming that they still can’t believe they actually happened. These real stories prove that one trip is enough to change how you see “relaxing” forever.
“The salt and pepper shakers at my hotel are useless.”
- Honeymoon with my wife. We went on a cruise to Cuba. It would have been great, but they “lost” my luggage. I only had a single pair of shorts, socks, and a shirt. I spent the whole trip going to tropical islands in the same pair of clothes, which was gross.
I was upset to come back to the room on our last night and see my luggage on the bed. It turns out they hadn’t lost it but the person in the room across from us had grabbed it because they “thought it was their friend’s.” © wizard_guy_person / Reddit
- I went to Fiji to visit family for four weeks. During the second week, we went to the beach. While I was running around in the water, I felt a sharp pain in my ankle. Then, the pain hit me.
After a $3,000 hospital bill and a 5-centimeter-deep wound, I found out that I had been stung by a baby stingray. I ended up on bed rest and pain meds for the rest of my trip. I had to go back to the Fijian doctors to have my wound re-packed because it was deep and wouldn’t close. Fifteen-year-old me was not happy. © jags1711 / Reddit
- On the second day of a week-long vacation at Disney World, my parents got into a huge fight and decided they wanted a divorce. It was the worst week of my life. © Capitals21 / Reddit
“We booked a last-minute hotel in Portland. The view was breathtaking!”
- The week before my wedding, my mom confided in me that she was going to leave my dad. The day of my wedding was the last time I saw them in the same room together, as she left him the day after the wedding. My dad flipped out and spent my whole honeymoon calling and leaving sobbing voicemails. It was one of the worst weeks of my life. © f**k_dat_s**t_ / Reddit
- A couple of weekends ago, we were on vacation at my uncle’s property in Westport, WA, when my dad just walked away. He left without his cell phone, but he took my car keys. He didn’t tell anyone where he was going, and he didn’t take my car.
My mom and I spent an hour panicking. We borrowed my uncle’s jeep, and my mom drove up and down the main road a few times while I stayed at the property in case he came back. He came back happy as could be and said he had walked to the beach.
Then he pulled out a handkerchief that reeked to high heaven and started unfolding it slowly to reveal... a shark jaw. It was a fully intact shark jaw from a shark that he said was about 1.5 to 2 feet long. Unfortunately, we didn’t want it to stink up my car, so we left the jaw hanging on a stick at my uncle’s house. © Unknown author / Reddit
- After four years in England, I flew back to the U.S. and landed at the Charleston airport. When my friend failed to show up, I rented a car and started driving home. So much had changed in four years that I had to stop at a gas station and ask for directions.
The person was having a hard time, so I asked, “What road takes me east? I can find my way from there.” She said, “Honey, if you go east, you’ll end up in the ocean.” I was in Charleston, South Carolina, but I was supposed to be in West Virginia. © Bobosmite / Reddit
“My wife helped me put sunscreen on my back at the beach today (twice)!”
- When I was in middle school, my family took a vacation to Texas. Some of my relatives are vegan, which sometimes affects family dinners.
One evening, we went to an Indian restaurant. I didn’t like Indian food back then, but I looked at the menu and found something I thought I might enjoy. Whenever a waiter appeared, I tried to order. But they ignored me, silently placed an unappetizing tray of food on the table, and left. I progressively grew more frustrated and wondered what was going on.
It turns out that all the food was vegan and had been chosen by the rest of the family without consulting me. My dad knew about the arrangement but failed to inform me. He was sympathetic, though, and took my cousin and me out for burgers immediately after dinner and explained the situation.
The experience would have been more acceptable with a proper warning, but the burgers were delicious. © NerdyBoutKirby / Reddit
- Here’s the story: I was in a very strange situation. I was spending the night at a hotel in Georgia with my dad and stepmom when the fire alarm went off. I ran out the back of the hotel in my underwear with my phone and didn’t know where my dad went.
Apparently, a woman was screaming that she couldn’t find her child. She took my phone to call 911. Then, my dad found me after I got my phone back from the woman.
It turned out that someone had pulled the fire alarm to scare everyone out so they could rob their rooms in the middle of the panic. My dad spotted the thief but didn’t say anything, and we were never robbed. What a morning that turned out to be! © xX-Isaacisd**d-Xx / Reddit
- My dad once checked into a first-floor room at a hotel. He put his things down, opened the curtains, and saw that a man was hiding there. My dad said, “Excuse me,” closed the curtains, gathered his things, and left.
He went to the front desk to explain that a man had been hiding in his room. It turns out the man had just robbed a place and had somehow gotten into the room through an open window. © arcant12 / Reddit
“Make sure the cap is on the shaving foam before traveling!”
- When I was about 13 or 14, I went to Disney World with my family, followed by a Disney cruise. A couple of days in, I started getting a side ache. My parents assumed it was from the rides, but it kept getting worse, so we went to urgent care.
I ended up getting an appendectomy. Oh, and we didn’t end up going on the cruise anyway because people were evacuating for Hurricane Frances. Thankfully, we were able to get a flight out with medical priority, so I was on a five-hour flight the morning after my surgery.
To top it all off, I had gotten up to pee early that morning and fainted. I broke my tailbone too. We ended up with a big-screen TV with the cruise refund. We got on the news, too. © Optikk12 / Reddit
- I was in Germany a few years ago when the volcano in Iceland erupted and European countries closed their airports. I had to travel through Poland and the Baltic countries with Polish bus drivers who couldn’t speak English. The whole time, I watched Polish-dubbed Forrest Gump on a loop for 24 hours. © kortevakio / Reddit
- I was broke. Still, I really wanted to get away for a few days, so I started clicking on every sketchy travel ad I could find. Budget deals. Last minute escapes. Places with names that sounded relaxing by legal obligation.
Then I saw one that said: “Discover the real Paradise. The perfect place to rest.” It was ridiculously cheap.
I didn’t analyze it. I didn’t zoom in. I didn’t read anything else. I was already mentally on a beach. I booked it while smiling like an idiot.
The whole trip felt surreal. Cheap flights. Long layovers. Airports that smelled like wet carpet. I was so excited that I didn’t really pay attention to signs or announcements or anything that required basic reading skills. I just followed the crowd and my misplaced optimism.
When I finally arrived, I walked outside, stretched like a movie character, and saw a small wooden sign next to a gas station. “Welcome to Paradise, Ohio. Population: 412.” That’s when it hit me.
I hadn’t booked a trip to paradise. I had booked a trip to Paradise. I spent three days there anyway.
The highlight was a vending machine that stole my last dollar and a man named Steve who kept calling the abandoned parking lot “the beach.” I came back relaxed, but only because my expectations died on day one.
Suitcases get unpacked, but stories like these don’t. So if you want to dive into even more real experiences that went completely off the rails, there’s another collection you should explore next. It’s full of moments people still replay in their heads years later.
