12 People Whose Cooking Attempts Led to Unexpected Results

Cooking is often full of surprises, and sometimes, even the most carefully planned meals take a turn for the unexpected. Whether it’s a kitchen disaster or a recipe experiment that didn’t quite go as planned, these 12 cooking attempts led to results no one could have predicted.

I saw this Pinterest hack where if you turn a toaster sideways, then put cheese on top of one of the pieces of bread, and toast both pieces of bread in the sideways toaster, the cheese will melt, and you can make a grilled cheese sandwich.

The cheese was melting, but then the toaster timer went off, and the bread popped out of the toaster face down on the ground. I had to clean up the cheese from the ground and had no grilled cheese sandwich. © amao9098 / Reddit

One early afternoon, I poured the diet Pepsi into the thermal mug that had been holding coffee earlier in the day and apparently, there was an ounce or two of coffee left. It was delicious and refreshing! Now I make these intentionally. © LetUsBeginAnew / Reddit

My grandmother’s roast chicken recipe calls for a lemongrass in its stuffing. For a special dinner, I volunteered to make her roast chicken.

Turns out, I can’t tell the difference between lemongrass and ordinary grass. (I didn’t think to smell it to confirm if it was indeed lemongrass.) My grass-stuffed chicken wasn’t a hit. © Unknown Author / Reddit

My failed flower turned into a pretty decent cabbage:

My mom grows veggies as a hobby. This year, a huge number of grasshoppers invaded her crops. Tired of it, she decided to collect as many as she could and stir-fry them.

After eating, my father suddenly stood up from his chair because of fullness due to eating too much and ran to the toilet. It was the best experimental dish we ever had!

I once forgot to put hot coco powder in the mugs, so they were just hot water. The kids came in from playing in the snow, and they never said anything about the missing coco. I'm that terrible of a cook that my kids think I made them hot water as a treat. © Unknown Author / Reddit

In my freshman year of college, I attempted to make fried rice. I did not steam the rice before attempting to fry it. © transmogrifying / Reddit

My first ever bake. The bread itself was a total fail, but golly, they were so cute to me 😂:

I once made roast potatoes after a haircut. After 45 minutes of roasting, I noticed they all had a seasoning of freshly cut hair. When I was bending down to put them back in the oven after turning and checking, stray hairs were falling off my head onto them. © Boswellox91 / Reddit

Couldn’t decide what I wanted to eat so just threw sliced chicken in a pot with butter, mushrooms, sliced red peppers and feta cheese. Covered with tin foil and put in the oven. Ate with fries. Amazing. © bonster85 / Reddit

We had a bunch of leftover Mexican food from a restaurant. We didn’t have a microwave at the time, and I wasn’t about to heat everything individually. So on a whim, I threw everything in a bowl together. Nachos, refried beans, burrito, etc.

I added 6 eggs, stirred it all together and put it in a baking dish. It looked awful. One of the best meals I’ve ever made, lol. © Potential-Cover7120 / Reddit

My son adores his grandma’s chicken noodle soup, calling it “magic soup” that cures anything. I’ve tried to duplicate it, but something’s always off. Whenever I ask my mom for the recipe, she changes the subject.

Finally, when visiting her, I opened the freezer and my jaw dropped to find stacks of instant soup packets. It hits me—the magic soup is just instant noodles dressed up a bit.