12 Weird Kitchen Tools Whose Purpose Is a Real Mystery

The kitchen is a treasure trove of creativity, and sometimes, the tools we use are just as fascinating as the meals we create. Many items, from quirky modern gadgets to old kitchen tools, have been sparking online curiosity. These unique finds not only make cooking easier, but also bring a touch of charm and intrigue to your culinary space. Whether you’re a food enthusiast, a history buff, or just love discovering cool kitchen gadgets, these tools are sure to surprise and inspire you.

1. “Any idea what these things are? They’re wavy and made of metal. That was the box they came in. Mug included in pic for size comparison.”

Answer: It’s the world’s most impractical set of salad servers.

2. "Found this cabinet door in our new house. What is this supposed to be used for?"

Answer: It's for storing baking trays right next to the oven.

3. "Little razors attached to some sort of handle…found on top of fridge. My husband has no idea either."

"Looks like a beard trimmer," a person guessed what the item could be. "I know this one! We put it in our mandolin to make homemade fries," answered another.

4. “Bag of small grey substance found in top of kitchen cupboard. Irregular in form and slightly heavier than it looks.”

Answer: These are fertilizer pellets.

5. "Gadget of unknown purpose, metal, 4.5"x2″, (banana for scale)."

Answer: It attaches at the bottom of canes for better grip on ice.

6. "In-laws received this as a gift. No one knows what this is for."

Answer: It's to keep you from touching the table cloth with your spoon—a spoon rest.

7. "The hole gets smaller when I squeeze it. Found in kitchen at parents' house. What do I use it for?"

Answer: It is used to strip corn on the cob.

8. "These have been in our kitchen drawer for ages, but we haven't figured out what they are used for. Any ideas?"

© Bobotkooo / Reddit Mandy Massey Dunn 12 minutes ago How can the one on the right be an orange peeler if it says "Paul Mitchell" on it? He is a famous hairdresser that also has a line of hair products. Just sayin. - - Reply

Answer: The left one is used to peel bananas. The one on the right is an orange peeler.

9. "Metal thing with a folding sharp tip... It's pretty small."

Answer: It’s a can opener.

10. "Found in a kitchen drawer. What is it?"

Answer: Oh! It is a tool that extracts lemon juice. A citrus reamer.

11. "About 6 inches long, made of metal. What is it? The handles don’t open up the cups looking things when squeezed."

"Clip thingy to hold turkey legs together in a roasting pan?" a user guessed what the item could be.



"I like it too. I think they cover the thighs so they don't overcook," agreed another.

12. "Found this in a kitchen drawer. Maybe 6 cm long. The metal part on the end is free-swinging, not spring-loaded."

A user shared what it could be, "My grandmother had one of these, she used it to put cake pans in and out of the oven. I don't know if that's what it was intended for, but it is how she used it."

Answer: It's a part of a jar opener.