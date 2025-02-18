10 Weird Stories About Ex-Lovers That Prove Moving On Is the Best Decision You Can Make
Moving on from a relationship can be incredibly challenging. While it may be tough at first, eventually you will come to realize that some relationships need to end for important reasons; you just have to give yourself time. Here are stories from ordinary people about how they managed to move on from their relationships and how grateful they are for realizing that it was worth it in the end.
1.
"I ran into my ex at a party. He told me he missed me, and I thought that maybe I was too quick to end things. We started dating again, and for a while, everything was ok. But then I started getting these weird texts on my phone. I immediately left my house when one told me to go to a specific bar.
When I showed up, I found Jake there with a woman. I heard him saying, 'I'm single now. I just got out of an on-and-off relationship. She kept pushing me to try again, and I caved, but it wasn’t working, so I had to end it for good.'
When I confronted him, he shrugged and called me 'crazy,' saying we never really got back together. Then, he just handed me a $50 bill and said it was to 'pay for any emotional damage he might have caused' and left!"
2.
"I was at a bus stop when my ex drove by and offered me a ride. I reluctantly accepted it. He started going on about his new girlfriend and how he was finally "happy." It was uncomfortable!
About a month later, I ran into his girlfriend at a coffee shop. I felt so terrible when I saw she was holding a picture of me and showing it to a friend, saying that I was 'threatening' to make his life 'a living hell' if he didn’t get back together with me.
Apparently, he had met with me the night before 'to knock some sense' into my head, and that’s why he missed an important event for her. I thought about leaving, but sisterhood spoke louder, so I sat down at the table to tell her he was lying, showing photos as proof that I was with friends at a concert the night before. I left there knowing for sure that this ex will always be an ex."
3.
"My girlfriend told me the week before I went to college that I got her pregnant, knowing that we were not going to date long distance. She sent me a picture of a stock photo pregnancy test she cropped that was positive.
I literally just Google searched 'Positive Pregnancy Tests' and it was one of the first ones [that popped up]. I made her come over and take another one. It was negative. She left." deverilldk / Reddit
4.
"He dropped me off on the side of the road in a neighborhood I didn’t know because he didn’t want his aunt to see me, even though they all knew about me, and asked when could they meet his girlfriend. I laughed it off, then thinking, 'Oh, no big deal' and I jokingly told our mutual friends, and they didn’t find it funny 'cause I was waiting for like 25 minutes when I could have sat in the car, but I defended him to his friends.
And well he did cheat on me on my birthday in front of me, and I guess now looking back it was a little strange. Genuinely didn’t know where I was." Accomplished_Ad9070 / Reddit
5.
"He used to fake a southern accent. Even when we first met, he would fake this accent sooo hard. Eventually he got comfortable with me, and stopped the accent.
It went to baby talk. Which I didn't mind, probably preferred, but then when we would meet new people, or he would see his friends or just people in public, that southern accent would come out. He's never been to the south, and we live way up north. He has no family from the south." DisappointedInMyself / Reddit
6.
"The first time I was to meet her parents after we got together, we traveled by plane since they lived far away. I remember she said to me on the plane something like 'When we get there, don’t listen to what people say about me, there are a lot of rumors spreading about me' or something like that.
When she said this, I didn’t put too much thought into it since people always spread rumors, you know? But now, after she broke up with me, I should have known better. She found a new guy three weeks later." Majestic-Garage-8106 / Reddit
7.
"When I broke up with a significant other, she decided that she was pregnant. She went as far as to Photoshop ultrasound results and pregnancy tests and told my mother she was going to be a grandmother. She even had a name picked out for the 'baby.'
She had everyone at our work, Borders, convinced I was heartless, who didn't care about my unborn son. I finally found the original copy of the last ultrasound that she had altered on a Google image search. I sent it to her and guess what? Never heard from her again. Not once." mar10wright / Reddit
8.
"He never complimented me. Ever. Even when I sent him pictures in my bridesmaid gown at my friend's wedding, I didn't even get a 'you look nice.' He never initiated conversations, calls, or visits. If I hadn't started it, it didn't happen.
He kept allowing a friend of ours to flirt with him, despite me privately letting him know it made me uncomfortable. They started dating 6–8 months after he dumped me." spacemermaid3825 / Reddit
9.
"He talked about his ex at the beginning of our relationship when we got together. He didn’t say anything about her again after that, but I saw the things he reposted on social media that talked about exes. I didn’t really think much of it.
I should’ve known I was just a rebound. After he ghosted me, he reposted another lady’s video, not even a week after. They’re dating now. I don’t know if he did that to make me jealous or to hurt me, but once I saw that he reposted that, it made me think he’s desperate." Anonymous99_ / Reddit
10.
"Not sure how he held back before we made things exclusive and official, but he would only tell stories from when he was in high school and talked about how popular he used to be.
After I gently told him it was a lot and asked if he could talk about things or stories from anything else, he became a LOT less chatty the rest of the time we were together. We were both in our mid 20s." kj_06 / Reddit
If it has been a while since you broke up with your ex, and you are still struggling to move on, this might be a sign that it’s time to start your healing process. However, don’t feel rushed; take the time you need. Always prioritize your well-being because, at the end of the day, you must take care of yourself before you can fully love someone else or enter a new relationship. Remember, while people may come and go, you will always have yourself.