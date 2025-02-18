10 Weird Stories About Ex-Lovers That Prove Moving On Is the Best Decision You Can Make

"I ran into my ex at a party. He told me he missed me, and I thought that maybe I was too quick to end things. We started dating again, and for a while, everything was ok. But then I started getting these weird texts on my phone. I immediately left my house when one told me to go to a specific bar.

When I showed up, I found Jake there with a woman. I heard him saying, 'I'm single now. I just got out of an on-and-off relationship. She kept pushing me to try again, and I caved, but it wasn’t working, so I had to end it for good.'

When I confronted him, he shrugged and called me 'crazy,' saying we never really got back together. Then, he just handed me a $50 bill and said it was to 'pay for any emotional damage he might have caused' and left!"