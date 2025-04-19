10 Times a Wrong Number Led to Something Unexpected

One wrong number. That’s all it takes. You’re just trying to order pizza or text your cousin—and suddenly you’re caught up in drama, dumped by a stranger, or accidentally joining a family group chat 500 miles away. These 10 totally normal days went completely off the rails, all thanks to the magic of a misdial.

  • “I remember reading a story about a family who called for pizza every couple weeks. Eventually, they discovered that they were calling someone’s house, who then called the pizza restaurant and placed the order for them.” © BiagioLargo / Reddit

  • “This is tough to give a good reply without specific context, but I just play along. ‘Hey, is this Andrew?’ ‘Yeah, what’s up,’ just go from there.
    I ended up going to a random person’s barbeque once because I just played along. It was a little awkward, but I just acted normal and made some friends.© Webify / Reddit

  • “Past midnight. We were asleep. My phone rang—Unknown Number. A whisper: ‘I did wrong, but don’t call the police.’ Froze—then she hung up.
    Mom’s phone rang next. Same number. She looked at the screen, took a deep breath and suddenly cried out, ‘Wait—that’s my best friend Lisa! That was our secret code. It means she ate something delicious without me.’
    She shook her head and muttered, ‘Unbelievable. She probably had cheesecake again... and didn’t even send a photo. In our friendship, that’s basically a crime. We always tell each other—no matter where or what time.’
    Then she stared at her phone and added, ‘You better sleep with one eye open, Lisa.’”

  • “I got my first cell phone at 13. And within a week I was fielding calls from someone with a heavy accent who just would not believe that he had the wrong number and would, in fact, scream at me that this number had worked before, and therefore he was not in the wrong.
    After about a month he put his wife on the phone who proceeded to grill me on who I was and how I was related to the person they were calling for and why I would not connect them. This was back in the 90s on a Nokia brick, so it’s not like I could block them or send them a picture to prove who I was. I guess they eventually gave up.” © KE5TR4L / Reddit

  • “I was job hunting and nervously dialed what I thought was a recruiter’s number. A man picked up. I launched into my whole speech about why I’d be a great fit. He paused and said, ‘Uh... I’m a dentist.’ I apologized, mortified.
    A week later, he called back and said, ‘You sounded so confident—I passed your number to a friend who’s actually hiring.’ I got the job.”

  • “At 3:04 PM, my phone rang. I was still in pajamas. Unknown number, but I answered.
    ‘Emily, right? Still mad, but I came anyway. I’m near your house.’
    ‘Who are you? This must be a mistake.’ He whispered, ‘I’ll do what I planned. Don’t stop me.’ And suddenly the doorbell rang. I cracked it open, bracing for anything.
    There he was. Down on one knee. Holding a taco. ‘I was gonna propose with this,’ he said, completely serious. ‘But... you’re not my Emily.’
    I blinked. He blinked. We both stared at the taco like it might offer some answers. He stood up, scanned the door number, then groaned, ‘Ugh—74B? Her text said 47B. My GPS betrayed me.’
    He sighed, eyes heavy. He looked down at it, then back at me. ‘Honestly? I think you were meant to have it.’ I took the taco. Best mistaken proposal of my life.”

  • “When I was 16 years old, a woman called my cell and tried to fire me. She was very worked up, and whatever employee she had been trying to call must have been a real piece of work. She was going on about how I never showed up to work, always gave excuses, etc. I kept trying to interject to say, ‘Ma’am, I think you have the wrong number’ and she was all, ‘I’m not buying it.’
    Finally, I said, ‘Ma’am, I don’t think you understand. I’m a 16-year-old high school student sitting in my parents’ basement. I really think you have the wrong number.’
    [pause] ‘Oh my God! Sweetie, I’m so sorry to have yelled at you, I hope I didn’t upset you’ and all that. I just wished her well and went back to playing Call of Duty. Pretty wild.” © benetgladwin / Reddit

  • “I had just gotten my first mobile phone and was waiting for a date with a guy named Oliver. He was late, so I called him—but a woman answered. Confused, I asked, ‘Where’s Oliver?’ She said he wasn’t there and hung up.
    I called again—same voice, same answer. I started spiraling. Why would he leave his phone with another girl? Furious, I called back:
    — Put Oliver on!
    — He’s not here.
    — Why are you even answering his phone?!
    — Because you’re calling my house!
    That’s when I realized I’d been calling his landline, not his mobile. Turns out, he was just waiting for the bus... and I’d been yelling at his sister.”

  • “When I moved into my first apartment, landlines were still commonplace (cell phones not so much). Someone, for about a month, was giving out my phone number as the phone number of the local ambulance company. I would regularly get (non-emergency) calls asking to schedule an ambulance to transport patients between nursing homes and hospitals, etc.
    First, it turns out people don’t really listen to what you say, and they would continue to try to make the appointment after I told them it was the wrong number.
    Second, there was one lady who refused to believe that she had the wrong number. This was the number she was given, so I had better be ready to transport her patient. I wound up explaining I was a college student with a beater, and not in a position to transport critically ill people, before she finally accepted that I couldn’t help her.” © hansn / Reddit

  • “I got a text from a group chat, and they were planning a vacation. I told them I was not the person they intended, but they continued chatting and planning. I finally gave up and asked what was my part. They told me I was driving and needed to bring the beverages since that was my specialty.
    I tried again to tell them mine was a wrong number. But, being a good-humored person, I was actually willing to show up. When I asked where we were meeting, they said at Carol’s house. I asked the address, but they just laughed.
    The day they were leaving, they texted asking where I was. I again stated I needed Carol’s address if they wanted me to drive. I think they finally figured out I was not who they thought they had invited. I still offered to go, but they decided to uninvite me.” © Training-Call-9067 / Reddit

So, the next time your phone buzzes with a mystery number, don’t be too quick to hit “Decline.” It might just be your next weird adventure, accidental soulmate, or a grandma trying to sell you her famous lasagna. Either way, one thing’s clear—wrong numbers have never been so right.

