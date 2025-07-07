My MIL Refuses to Babysit Because We Have a Dog—It’s Not That Serious

My wife and I had just welcomed our first child. We were overwhelmed, exhausted, and completely in over our heads. I asked my mother-in-law to help babysit once or twice a week.

She said no immediately. “I’m terrified of dogs, especially big ones,” she told me. Our dog is a large shepherd mix, and even though he’s sweet and gentle, she wanted nothing to do with him.

I promised her he wouldn’t be in the house when she was there. The plan was to drop the dog off at my dad’s house whenever she was to babysit, and she finally agreed.