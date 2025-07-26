My Sister and BIL Treated My Home Like a Free Hotel—Then Crossed Every Boundary

Dear Bright Side,

I never thought that I would write about something like this, but I need advice from an external perspective. It all began when my sister and BIL were kicked out of their place and needed somewhere to stay. Naturally, I offered them a place in my home.

At first, everything seemed fine. But soon, things started to take a turn. The bathroom became a major issue due to my BIL’s condition, and the situation was uncomfortable for all of us. I could see the strain it was causing him, and I wanted to help.