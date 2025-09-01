My In-Laws Wants Me to Pay for the Family Trip as If I’m Their Bank

Twice a year, my husband and I take our three children on trips. In the spring, we stick to destinations within the country, while summer is reserved for exploring other parts of the world.

These getaways mean everything to me. They’re our chance to recharge, a well-earned treat after a year of careful spending. We go all out, creating experiences our kids will carry with them for life.

The money comes from passive earnings through our family’s commercial real estate business, and I’m happy to cover the cost. To me, it’s an investment in deepening our connection as a family, just the five of us.