Decades ago I had stepdaughters who left dirty dishes around the house. I moved them onto their beds. Problem solved very quickly. I had a housemate like this when I was in medical school. Lovely friend but her room was a mess and when she cooked it was the same messiness taking up the entire sink and counter. We solved it by her moving elsewhere. You have said your piece. Problem persists. Check with your landlord about what it would take to break your lease and find even an efficiency on your own which would be much better for your overall health. You're not being dramatic. She's gaslighting you. Very annoying. She has no plans to change her behavior. If she will move out that would simplify your life but if not then for your well being find a way to get out of there.
My Roommate Refuses to Wash Her Own Dishes, So I Served Justice on a Dirty Plate
When people share a home, even the smallest habits can cause big frustrations. A forgotten dish, an overflowing trash can, or loud music late at night may not seem like much at first. But over time, these little things build up until someone has to speak or act.
One of our readers shared her roommate horror story with us, along with her innovative solution to get her roomie to do her chores.
Here’s her story:
I (Brianna, 22F) share an apartment with three roommates. At first, I thought we’d all get along fine. But one of them, let’s call her Sharon, quickly became the source of endless frustration. She never washed her dishes. And I don’t mean a coffee mug and cereal bowl in the sink kind of dishes. She’d cook a full-blown meal, use three pots, and then just leave everything in the sink for days. The kitchen looked like a disaster zone, and no amount of reminding seemed to help.
My pleas for cleanliness fell on deaf ears.
At first, I tried to be patient. I reminded her gently. Then I begged. But her answer was always the same: “I’m too busy. You’re overreacting.”
Overreacting? When the sink looked like a science experiment? That was the last straw.
I had to get petty.
Instead of fighting or nagging, I decided to get creative. Every time Sharon left her dirty dishes in the sink, I carefully rinsed off the worst bits, dried them, and stacked them carefully on her desk, her chair, even her nightstand. After a week, her room looked less like a bedroom and more like a crowded kitchen display.
Finally, she snapped. She stormed into the living room, furious, shouting that I had “crossed a line” by invading her personal space. I stayed calm and told her the truth: “It wasn’t your space I cared about. It was mine.”
The apartment is divided on what I did.
There was, of course, an aftermath that affected the whole living situation. I thought Sharon deserved this because telling her nicely wasn’t working. My other roommate thought I was being petty. Another laughed and admitted it was the first time they’d ever seen Sharon holding a sponge. Sharon, on the other hand, is fuming and has stopped speaking to me completely.
But I guess my point was made?
And while Sharon may be giving me the silent treatment, for the first time, she actually started cleaning up after herself. The sink was finally clear—and honestly, I call that a win.
Here’s our advice:
While creative ways to deal with difficult roommates are often the last resort, it’s much better to try and get along with everyone you live with. Here are some rules you can set with your roommates before moving in together:
- Set clear expectations from day one: Before settling in, sit down with your roommate to set expectations around bills, cleanliness, guests, and quiet hours.
- Find common ground: You don’t need to agree on everything, but understanding each other’s priorities helps prevent conflicts later.
- Write it down: A simple shared document or app helps to keep agreements visible and avoid misunderstandings.
- Keep communication open: Regular roommate check-ins help you address small issues before they turn into big conflicts.
- Agree on how to resolve disputes: Whether it’s mediation, voting, or another method, having a conflict resolution plan keeps things fair.
For those who’ve had terrible roommates before, here are 12 roommate disasters you may relate to. Have you lived with roommates before, and what was your experience like? Let us know in the comments!