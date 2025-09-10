12 Roommate Disasters That Prove Living With Strangers Is Always a Chaos

Sharing a home with roommates can be both exciting and frustrating. While splitting rent sounds great, clashing personalities, messy habits, and unexpected conflicts often turn living situations into real-life roommate horror stories that many people can relate to.

1. “Roommate refused to pay full rent because he said everything he left is worth the same amount of $. This is what he left.”

When I first moved in, my roommate told me she hated clutter. Yet the living room always seemed like a tornado hit it. I got fed up and started organizing while she was at work.

I found a wall of sticky notes with detailed instructions for exactly how I should arrange everything. She wasn’t messy, she was a professional organizer... just moonlighting as a chaotic roommate experiment.

3. “Roommate threw away a tub of my ice cream because there was ‘mold on it’. This was the picture he sent me.”

“Not me, but my cousin had a roommate her freshman year of college that had to listen to Harry Potter book one on tape every single night to fall asleep. My cousin bought her headphones, but she refused to wear them because they ’hurt her ears.’ She would play it on a portable speaker loud enough to keep my cousin awake all night.

The worst part... she wouldn’t even start the tape where she left off the previous night, she would play the beginning every night over and over again. ’Mr. and Mrs. Dursley of number four, Privet Drive’...” © chlowoah / Reddit

5. “Just some mildly infuriating roommate things.”

“Had a roommate freshmen year in a shared room who was training for a bodybuilding competition. He would wake up at 5, make a ton of noise, go for a run, come back at 6, go to the gym, come back and pose in front of the mirror (sometimes in the nude) all while I was clearly awake.

He would also go to bed at 8pm and get pissed if any noise was made, the clicking of the keys on my phone once set him off because he needed beauty rest.” © Unknow author / Reddit

7. “Disgusting roommate won’t clean up after themselves.”

“Freshman year of college I got stuck with a smelly, anti-social dude who would call his mom on the landline (this was on the cusp of the cellphone explosion) in our room and complain about his classes and professors in the whiniest tone for about 2 hours every single night.

He never once hung out with us despite our encouragement and by the 2nd month in we stopped talking completely. I wonder how he’s doing.” © RedBarnBurnBlue / Reddit

9. “How do I get my roommate to clean his side of our shared room?”

“I lived with a former roommate that never washed his towel in the time we lived together, nor did he clean his room. He’d only ever eat bowls of cereal, work for 10+hrs a day.

He also never helped with chores & would always leave his bowl in the sink for days to ’soak’. His teeth & clothing were immaculate, which was always such a conundrum.” © Unknow author / Reddit

11. “My roommate does this and refuses to do it any other way.”

“She had a room with her own bathroom and would constantly clog her toilet by using napkins as toilet paper since she didn’t want to buy toilet paper. After she clogged it, she would resort to using everyone else’s bathroom in the hallway with no intention of fixing her own.

One day she clogged our toilet as well. So while she was out, me and my other roomies went into her room to see what was up with her bathroom and there were month-old things still in the toilet, along with piles of clothes all over the floor. She was the worst, so we turned her last name into a thing you don’t want to be.” © snowlin / Reddit