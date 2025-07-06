I Refuse to Babysit My Daughter’s Stepkids—I’m Not Their Grandma

This year, my daughter remarried. Watching her find happiness again after everything she had been through was bittersweet. I was proud of her for moving forward, but I wasn’t sure how to navigate this new chapter in her life, especially with the addition of her new husband and his children. It felt like everything was shifting, and I wasn’t sure where I fit in anymore.

One weekend, she called and asked if I could babysit. “Of course,” I said immediately. “I’ll watch my grandson anytime.” I loved him to pieces, and helping out felt like second nature.

But then, her next words caught me off guard.

“I need you to watch all of them,” she said softly.

“All of them?” I repeated, trying to make sense of what she meant.

“Yes,” she replied, “all the kids.”

I hesitated. “I’ll watch my grandson anytime. But not your stepchildren.”