A Routine Paternity Test Turned Into the Biggest Shock of Our Marriage
Here’s what happened.
I have been married to my husband for 2 years and gave birth to our daughter 5 weeks ago. Our daughter has blonde hair and blue eyes, while my husband and I have brown hair and brown eyes. My husband freaked out. He demanded a paternity test and threatened to divorce me.
I was completely blindsided by his reaction. I tried explaining to him that sometimes babies are born with lighter features, and they can darken over time. Genetics can be weird like that. But he refused to even consider it. He was dead set on the idea that she couldn’t possibly be his. He demanded a paternity test and threatened to divorce me if I didn’t comply, so I did.
After I was discharged from the hospital and brought our newborn home, instead of staying to help me recover and adjust to motherhood, my husband decided to leave. He went to stay with his parents for the next three weeks to “clear his head.” Of course, he told them everything that was going on.
My MIL called and informed me that if the paternity test revealed that the child wasn’t his, she would do anything within her power to make sure that I was ’taken to the cleaners’ during the divorce.
That was honestly the last thing I needed to hear while healing from childbirth and taking care of a newborn by myself. Thankfully, my sister stepped up and stayed with me during that time to help with the baby and keep me sane.
Finally, the test results came in. My husband came back home so we could read them together. I was sitting on the couch in the living room when he arrived. He sat down next to me, and together we opened the results.
And what do you know? The test confirmed exactly what I’d been saying all along — he was the father.
His face was priceless. He just stared at the paper, wide-eyed, completely stunned — like the reality of the situation had smacked him right in the face.
I couldn’t help but say, ’I told you so,’ and started laughing at the way he looked. My husband snapped out of his shock, and got mad at me for laughing at him. We argued for a bit, which was mainly him yelling at me.
After that little outburst, he packed up (again) and went back to his parents’ house to “process everything.”
A couple of hours later, my MIL called me — not to apologize, not to acknowledge that they were dead wrong — but to scold me for laughing at him. Apparently, that was me “kicking him while he was down.”
At this point, I honestly don’t feel like I did anything wrong... but I really wanted to know what other people thought, so I turned to the internet for some outside perspective.
People took her side.
- “Not only doesn’t your husband have a basic grasp of genetics, he threw a tantrum and left you immediately after having the baby to struggle alone for almost a month. He’s lucky all you did was laugh in his face.” CrystalQueen3000 / Reddit
- “My husband and I both have dark brown hair and dark eyes. Our child has blonde and blue eyes. Has your husband never heard of recessive genes?” NomadicallySedentary / Reddit
- “He owes you a massive apology. Or three. Sorry about your husband and in-laws.” Ok-Explanation-1223 / Reddit
- “This is insane. He abandoned you postpartum and forced you to take care of a newborn by yourself while healing.
My husband and I also have a baby that looks nothing like either of us. She came out with strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes, while we both have brown hair and brown eyes. We both just said wow, genetics are crazy and moved on.” Character_Figure_194 / Reddit
- “The fact he ran to mummy (twice!) and allows her to send you these texts is disgusting. This is meant to be the happiest moment of your life (bringing a child into the world) and they are ruining it.” _michaelafay / Reddit
- “Husband sounds very insecure and a momma’s boy. He doesn’t trust you. His family doesn’t trust you. Look how quickly they all turned against you, just because of the way the baby looked. Please get away from these people ASAP.” Equal-Implement-5922 / Reddit
