A Routine Paternity Test Turned Into the Biggest Shock of Our Marriage

After I was discharged from the hospital and brought our newborn home, instead of staying to help me recover and adjust to motherhood, my husband decided to leave. He went to stay with his parents for the next three weeks to “clear his head.” Of course, he told them everything that was going on.

My MIL called and informed me that if the paternity test revealed that the child wasn’t his, she would do anything within her power to make sure that I was ’taken to the cleaners’ during the divorce.

That was honestly the last thing I needed to hear while healing from childbirth and taking care of a newborn by myself. Thankfully, my sister stepped up and stayed with me during that time to help with the baby and keep me sane.

