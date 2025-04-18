My Son Used Me for Free Childcare—So I Gave Him a Reality Check

For years, I had dreamed of hiking through the mountains during the fall, surrounded by golden leaves and crisp air. So, I booked myself a solo cabin getaway. My son and his wife invited themselves — and their two energetic kids.

At first, I was polite. But then I overheard them talking about how “lucky” they were to have built-in childcare for the week. That’s when I realized they wanted me to be the nanny.

So, without saying a word, I canceled my booking and made new plans: a weeklong silent yoga retreat in the desert. I didn’t breathe a word until the morning of their flight, when Jake called, panicked, asking where I was.

“Oh, I’m not coming,” I said calmly. “Turns out I needed rest, not responsibility.”

The stunned silence that followed was like music. Then came the guilt-tripping—how could I do this, what would they do now?

I just wished him the best and hung up. As they scrambled to salvage their plans, I was already settling into a hammock under the stars, wrapped in peace. For the first time in forever, I felt still.