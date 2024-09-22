10+ Stories of People Who Caught Their MILs Red-Handed

22 hours ago

Dealing with a difficult mother-in-law can be challenging, but catching her in the act of toxic behavior adds another level of frustration. Some people have witnessed their mothers-in-law go too far, from meddling in personal matters to underhanded schemes. In this article, we explore real stories of people who caught their mothers-in-law red-handed, exposing their behavior once and for all.

  • It started with small things—my mother-in-law showing up unexpectedly while my husband was out of town for work, claiming she was “just checking in.” At first, I thought she was being overbearing, until one day I found her parked down the street, watching my house through binoculars. I confronted her, however she stammered something about making sure I wasn’t “entertaining anyone else” while her son was away.
    That’s when I pulled up the security camera footage from my front door, showing her creeping around my property for days. I sent it to my husband, and within minutes, her phone rang—his voice booming through the car, asking her exactly what she thought she was doing.
  • My MIL invited us all out to dinner for my husband's birthday and covered the bill for everyone, including my sister-in-law and her wife — except for me. At the time, I was a stay-at-home mom, so my husband ended up paying for my meal... on his own birthday. To top it off, what I ordered was less expensive than what everyone else got. She’s really something else. Ok_Buttersauce / Reddit
  • We were on vacation with my MIL. Before the trip, she and my husband planned to do an excursion together, which was totally fine with me. I’d been to this destination before and was happy to spend the afternoon by the pool with the kids. They said they'd only be gone a few hours but ended up being gone all day.
    On the way back, MIL convinced herself that I was going to be upset (I wasn’t) and suggested they stop in town to buy me chocolates to 'make me feel better.' My husband was like, 'Nah, let's just head back.' Then my MIL said — and I’m quoting her — 'When someone’s feeling something you don’t want them to feel, you need to buy them something to make them feel the way you want.'
    Thankfully, my husband called her out, saying that was manipulative, and it wouldn’t work on me. SuspiciousSorbet1129 / Reddit
  • My mother-in-law organized a naming ceremony for my first child with 150 guests, but neither I nor my family were invited. We live far apart, but if she had waited just one week, I would’ve been able to attend. AbbreviationsFun8614 / Reddit
  • My MIL was stalking me by driving past my house while I was home alone with my newborn, all while working full-time from home. We made everyone wait two months before visiting, but MIL had a major FOMO.
    I had no idea she was constantly checking if my car was home or if anyone else was visiting the baby — until she accidentally revealed it during a phone call with my husband. Lmao. That gave me all the proof I needed to cut her off for good finally. way2fam0us / Reddit
  • After we went no contact, MIL left a voicemail saying 'something terrible had happened,' followed by FIL in the background asking why she said that. She then backtracked, saying it wasn’t serious but asked us to call. My husband, suspicious but concerned, texted her, but she refused to give details via text and insisted he call.
    When he did, there was no urgency—she just wanted to see our child. Turns out, she exaggerated a routine medical exam just to get him to reach out. When asked, she admitted nothing was wrong, confirming it was all a ploy. She even had the audacity to ask for a FaceTime with our child.
    We now get regular updates about their medical issues, though they used to be secretive. Clearly, they’ve missed the point of why we went no contact, and I’m sure we’re being painted as the villains to the rest of the family. axolotloofah / Reddit
  • The moment we announced my pregnancy, my mother-in-law suddenly started complaining of stomach pains and claimed she couldn’t eat. Three years later, she’s still 'suffering' from these pains and constantly mentions how she can’t eat (though she hasn’t lost any weight, by the way).
    Thankfully, we live far enough away that we only hear about it occasionally, but the drama is exhausting. lumos_noxa / Reddit
  • One year, when the kids were very little, my MIL invited my husband and the kids to Christmas at her boyfriend’s house and told him, 'I think it’s best if OP doesn’t come.' My husband actually went without me, and her boyfriend was horrified. I had no family or friends nearby, having moved halfway across the country, and she wanted me to spend the holiday alone. Unbelievable. shicacadoodoo / Reddit
  • My MIL once lied about paying for a trip to my college graduation. She said she’d cover our flights, so we agreed to pay for the Airbnb and rental car. Later, at dinner, her parents gave DH a card saying they’d paid for the flights and Airbnb as his birthday gift. When DH told MIL, she lost it, yelling about paying them back.
    The real reason she came on the trip was to visit the city she was born in, 7 hours away but didn’t end up going because we were busy with my graduation. She also tried to get DH to pay for her nails, which we refused. The trip was about my graduation, birthday, and Father’s Day—not her nails. lilelbows / Reddit
  • My MIL insisted on throwing a massive baby shower and inviting tons of extended family while we were in town for a wedding. Her antics made us late to the wedding, and later she threw a fit about how much work it was and how ungrateful we were. No one even asked for the big event — we could’ve done something smaller and avoided the awkwardness of parading my very pregnant self around strangers. I still don’t know most of the people from that day, but she had her big party, so whatever. Rose717 / Reddit
  • It happened during a family game night. We were playing charades, and my mother-in-law kept making snide comments under her breath, the kind only I could hear. But when she loudly joked that I "wouldn’t know how to act out ‘loyal wife’ anyway," the room went quiet.
    Without missing a beat, I pulled out the text messages she’d accidentally sent me earlier that day—texts where she called me a gold digger and planned to convince my husband to leave me. I laid my phone on the table for everyone to see, and her face went pale as my husband slowly picked it up to read.

Another story features a woman who discovered that her late mother-in-law was not the person her family believed her to be. After the funeral, the woman uncovered a dark secret that completely changed their understanding of who her mother-in-law truly was.

