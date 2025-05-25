I Refused to Pay for My Sister’s Wedding, Now My Family Treats Me Like an Outcast

Diana shared, “Everything is just as I left it. The fake warmth, the way everyone talks at you instead of to you. I smile, sip my drink, make myself small. Then I step into the kitchen to refill my glass—and there she is.

Emily. Bride-to-be. Sparkling with that smug, overly rehearsed energy. She wastes no time.

Imagine my shock when my sister cornered me in the kitchen, and said, ‘You aren’t married and have no kids, so you must pay for my wedding.’ I blinked. Honestly, I laughed at first, thinking she was trying to be funny. She wasn’t.

She launched into a list of reasons why it just made sense—for me to contribute. Because I have a job. Because I have no husband, no children, no excuse. According to her, I’m living in some kind of carefree financial utopia that makes me a walking ATM.

When I told her no, she acted like I’d ruined her entire wedding. Then came the reinforcements.

My mom pulled me aside, all hushed and serious. ‘Emily’s your sister. She deserves this day. You should help her. And when she has children, you’ll need to help with that too. Clothes, toys, maybe even babysitting—because that’s what family does.’

My dad chimed in later, more subtle, more disappointed, ‘You know, we always counted on you to support the family when it mattered.’

I stood there in absolute disbelief—and at the same time, not surprised at all. Because this is how it’s always been. The golden child gets coddled. I get assigned.”