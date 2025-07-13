I Refuse to Pay for My Stepson’s Surgery—I’m Not His Mother

I’ve been with my husband for about five years now. My stepson, Tom, never liked me. He never wanted me around and made sure I knew it. He constantly hurt my feelings with offensive comments about my age or living situation.

When my husband struggled financially, I offered help with college, but he said, “You can’t buy my mom’s place.” It hurt. Now, Tom is really sick and needs surgery. The quicker we do it, the better the outcome will be. I refused to help.

My husband was furious. He called me cruel and petty. Added that I’m putting our marriage at risk. But I stood my ground. I’m not his mom, right?

Then, I received a text that hit me really hard: “Soon, you’ll be sorry for this.” I didn’t respond. For days, I replayed it in my mind, wondering if I was wrong for not helping. Then, my husband came to me, still hopeful that this could be the turning point for me and Tom. “I think you should reconsider,” he said. “This could be a chance to make things between you better.”

I was really exhausted by this whole thing. I didn’t want to feel like I was constantly fighting for a place in my stepson’s life. But then something unexpected happened—Tom texted me again, and it broke my heart: “I hate being in this place now. I’m sorry for pushing you away all these years. If you’ll ever forgive me, I need you now more than ever. I don’t know who else to turn to. Please.”

I’m torn. Part of me wants to help, that’s the only right thing to do, I know. But another part of me can’t forget the years of hurtful words and the way he made me feel invisible in my own home. My husband still thinks I should just put my feelings aside and help Tom.

But part of me feels like I shouldn’t have to prove myself this way, not after everything that’s happened. Should I be the bigger person or stand firm in what I believe is right? I don’t know what to do.

Kate