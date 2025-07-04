I Refused to Let My Infertile Sister Play Mom to My Child—She Went Too Far

I’m married and have a 5-year-old daughter, Mila. My infertile sister has always been involved in her life, but things changed when she crossed the line.

On her birthday, Mila ran to me in tears, asking, “Dad, is it true that my name is now Emily, not Mila anymore? I don’t like that name. I want mine.”

Turns out, my sister started calling my daughter “Emily,” a name she chose. She bought a necklace with the letter “E” and told my girl it was her special gift to her. She even introduced Mila to her friends using this new name.

When I confronted my sister, she said, “I just wanted something only I could call her, a special bond between us.” I cut her off, knowing it would only get worse. She called, crying that I was cruel and immature, insisting that Mila stay in contact with her. But I refused. Was I wrong?

Jared