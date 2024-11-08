I Want My Pregnant DIL to Babysit My Daughter’s Kids for Free, Despite Her High-Risk Pregnancy

Sofia, our 49-year-old reader, recently penned us a very emotional letter, which sounded like a real cry for help. The woman is being severely judged by other people for offering her pregnant DIL to babysit for free. Sofia doesn't think that this offer was so offensive and inappropriate, but her daughter-in-law has a totally different opinion. Here's the full story of their tricky conflict that's going to grow into a real catastrophe for everyone in the family.

Sofia asked for an outside opinion.

Sofia, our 49-year-old reader, has recently penned us a very frank and heartfelt letter. The woman is facing a very contradictory situation in her family right at the moment. But, as she confessed, she's desperate about solving this intricate family case, because many people, to whom she has applied for advice, have been judging her severely. Sofia wanted us to publish her story and the woman admitted that she's ready for any criticism from the side of our readers, but she also hopes to get some support and advice from our audience. The woman opened her letter, saying, "Hi Bright Side! This is my first letter to you, and I do hope to get some really good advice and opinions from your readers. I'm also writing this because I really need to vent, as the current situation in my family makes me furious." "So, I have a son, Mark, 30. He's my sunshine, I love him with all my heart, and I spent the best years of my life raising him and teaching him all important things in life. I taught him how to earn money and prosper in life, I gave him an excellent education and many splendid opportunities in life.

Mark is married to Chloe, 25, and she's the reason why my heart hasn't been at ease recently. And it's not because of a classic 'maternal jealousy', which I don't have at all. It's all because Chloe's consumer attitude to everything that's related to our family and the benefits she received 'by default' after having married my son."

Sofia described the core of the conflict with her DIL, Chloe.

Sofia goes on with her letter, saying, “I also have a daughter, Joanna, who’s 25, just like Chloe. Joanna is a wonderful mom to 3 amazing and lovely kids, my grandchildren. They’re 2, 3 and 5 years old and Joanna is raising them alone. She doesn’t count much on child support and has a very well-paid remote job, which helps her lead a decent life and give her kids everything they want and need.” “The problem is that Joanna cannot find a good nanny for her lovely babies. Each time she finds one, she gets too anxious about the potential babysitter, she thinks that the majority of nannies out there aren’t that professional. So, currently Joanna is having a hard time finding someone who’d be really sophisticated, professional and decent to satisfy all her needs about a babysitter. For now, she is torn between kids and work and I help her a lot with the kids, but I feel tired of this constant hustle and bustle in my life.” “My daughter-in-law is 5 months pregnant, and she moved in with us 4 months ago. My son, her husband, is in another country. Though her pregnancy is a high-risk one, I want her to do something for our family to pay us for our hospitality.

So, I insist that she must babysit her SIL’s 3 kids for free, and she also must do it for the sake of her own future maternity. I am sure that Chloe’s babysitting experience will help her a lot to treat her own baby with responsibility. But in response to my crystal clear intentions, Chloe reacted in an appalling and brutal way.”

Chloe is not in awe about her MIL's suggestion and she spoke out about it openly.

Sofia wrote, “When I talked to Chloe about this idea of mine, which is a win-win for everyone, she instantly turned into a real monster. She said that Joanna is responsible for her own kids, and she must finally find a nanny for them. She totally ignored her tough circumstances and her concerns about side people babysitting her adorable kids.” “When I mentioned to Chloe that she was had been living in our house for free for more than 4 months, she said that this was our courtesy and that she wasn’t expected to pay for other people’s good intentions. I must say that we did suggest Chloe to move in with us, while Mark had to move to the UK to work on his major building project. I personally asked her to be our guest, because I wanted to make sure she doesn’t feel lonely, and Mark asked me to accept Chloe in our home because it was important for him personally.” “But Chloe’s brutal reaction to my suggestion killed me. She even mentioned that Joanna’s kids were all from different fathers, which was none of her business and wasn’t related to the main problem at all.”

Sofia made a very tough decision about her DIL.

Sofia wrote, “When Chloe refused to help her SIL with the babies, I asked her to either pay us rent or to move out immediately. On the very same day, this impudent woman called Mark and said that we’re literally throwing her away, for no reason. She was crying while speaking to my son on the phone, but I could swear that her tears were fake.” “Mark called me and started preaching me that Joanna and I wanted to exploit his pregnant wife. He ignored all my arguments about his wife’s refusal to do at least something for his family, which is now hers, too. He told me that he’ll send money to Chloe, and she’ll be renting an apartment on her own, but I don’t want to have conflicts with my son.” “I even approached Chloe, apologized and asked her to stay, but now she doesn’t want to listen to me and is acting offended. What should I do in this absolutely absurd situation? I’m sure my DIL is manipulating my feelings towards my own son. I’m desperate.”