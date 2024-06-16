12 People Who Discovered an Eerily Disgusting Truth About a Partner

It’s always harrowing to discover that someone close to us has a gross habit. It’s even worse when that person is our partner or love interest. The stories we have for you today are guaranteed to make your body twitch with disgust, but they are also a great reminder that anyone can have questionable hygiene or rituals, even those we’d never suspect.

  • I would often hear my ex-boyfriend making a blowing sound in bed at night. He always said he was blowing his nose into his t-shirt. I thought that was gross, but whatever.
    Then, when he moved out, I was horrified to discover that he was actually blowing it into his hands and wiping it onto the back of the fabric headboard of my bed! His side was covered in so much disgusting, crusty snot. I left it there. There was no way I could clean that! © bilby_mum / Reddit
  • I once caught an ex of mine picking his nose and eating it!?! I was mortified—what adult does that? The first time I saw it happen, I was in disbelief and convinced myself it wasn’t true. Then I saw it again and confronted him.
    Apparently, he couldn’t help it. We broke up shortly after... © snowchild27 / Reddit
  • I asked my ex where the toilet paper was the first time I was at his place. He said TP was too expensive, so just rip off a piece of his bath towel to wipe and throw it in the “scrap bin.” He saves the ones that don’t “look too bad” to reuse. © hannimalllll / Reddit
  • I just helped my current partner host a birthday party. I offered to clean the kitchen beforehand. I didn’t know I’d have to bring my own cleaner with me because he literally doesn’t own any. I asked, “What do you use to clean mirrors?” and he said, “Water.” © EastSideTilly / Reddit
  • I caught my partner using the same sponge we used for dishes to clean trash juice out of our trash can. Then he put it back in the sink for use on dishes. © kittenocracy / Reddit
  • I dated this guy in college, and the first time I went into his bathroom, I was so grossed out I took pics and sent them to my friends. He would shave his chest over the sink and never clean it, so there were little hairs covering the sink. © Suspicious-Ranger476 / Reddit
  • She was going to shower at my place for the first time, and I said she could use my shower gel. She said she didn’t need it. Turns out her showers were just rinsing. © milkcloudsinmytea / Reddit
  • I dated a guy who was kind, funny, smart, extremely good-looking, and treated me wonderfully. I’d had a crush on him for years. Turns out, he was an enthusiastic nose-picker who would then inspect his findings... I ended the relationship because just no. © epicpillowcase / Reddit

  • My high school ex didn’t wash his legs. I found that out after drawing on his leg at school, and it was still there a week later when he wore shorts again. But I knew he had showered because he didn’t stink, and his hair was clean. © robertdowneyjuniorjr / Reddit
  • My ex was a mechanic, and his hands seemed to be stained black. It wasn’t until I met my husband, also a mechanic, where I learned that his hands weren’t stained at all; he just wasn’t washing his hands well enough. © **schrutebucks / Reddit
  • I caught my ex-husband more than once with his big toe in his mouth, biting off a toenail instead of, you know, clipping it like a normal person. © cleverdylanrefrence / Reddit
  • An ex seemed to have good hygiene until we moved in together. Then he started taking an hour-long shower once every two weeks and assumed that made up for not taking quick showers daily? He worked a physical labor job and smelled horrifically. I finally came to my senses and broke up with him. © kellybellynomore / Reddit

If you’re still in the mood for cringeworthy stories, then this article is definitely for you. You’ll read about some true events that are hard to believe, including a girlfriend who got all the party guests sick with a questionable potato salad she prepared.

Preview photo credit cottonbro studio / Pexels, bilby_mum / Reddit

