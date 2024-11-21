Dad Learned I’m Not His Bio Child, Made My Life Hell, Years Later I Made Him Taste His Own Medicine

You grow up in a loving household, sharing some of your most cherished memories with your mom and dad, only to have everything crumble one day. You discover that your parents aren't who you thought they were, and all you're left with is heartbreak. Sounds devastating, doesn’t it? That's exactly what happened to a Reddit user, who was disowned by her father after he learned she was the product of her mother's affair. Years later, after she had moved on from the pain, he reappeared, wanting to "make things right", but the young woman paid him back.

One woman, whose name is unknown, has recently turned to Reddit and shared her mind-stirring story, that left a footprint in the hearts of many users. She started her post, saying, "So let's get into it, I guess. Almost a decade ago, my dad found out that my mom cheated on him with another guy years ago through my mother's sister. Back then my mom and aunt weren't in good terms so she told dad everything." "My parents fought over this and dad filled for divorce. We all got DNA tested and out of 3 children, I was the only one who wasn't his. It felt so bad to know that your dad who raised you for almost 16 years wasn't really your dad. That didn't feel as bad as him kicking me out of his house when I was begging him not to."

The woman suffered from her dad’s decision.

The desperate woman recalled, "I wished I would no longer be alive when he disowned me. My mom went into a depressive state and would just spend all day in bed and would just get out to use the toilet. My grandparents lived in a different state, but they did everything they could to make our lives better. I needed to come home from school, do all the chores in the house and tend to my mom and check on her. I did everything that could possibly be done to make sure we lived." The woman added, "I would ask my mom who my real dad was, but all I got was screaming or a hit. My siblings and grandparents from dad's side tried to make things right between me and dad, but he wouldn't budge. Apparently I was just a reminder that mom cheated on him and nothing else."

Her dad’s rejection affected the woman’s life immensely.

The lady recalls with bitterness, "I remember my 17th birthday, when no one remembered that it was my birthday. I cried to the point where I didn't have any tears left. Even when I graduated from high school, only my grandmother came. Why didn't my feelings matter to anyone? Why was I supposed to endure this?" The young woman felt like things couldn't just go on like they were and made a decision. She wrote, "After I returned from my graduation I told mom that I was leaving if she doesn't tell me who my real dad is, and this time she did tell me who he was. I met him, after finding where he lived. I discovered that I have a half brother and that my real father was a widower and a doctor." "He didn't know that I existed or the fact that mom was married. It took us time, but we built a bond, and he helped to get through college, and he walked me down the aisle. He even got mom some help, and I am forever grateful to him."

When her “dad” showed up, the OP didn’t hesitate to pay him back for his betrayal.

The woman wrote, "Well present time me I (26 f) was married to my lovely fiancé last week and I didn't invite my ex dad to my wedding. He suddenly tried to contact me before the wedding, but I don't want anything to do with him. My siblings and grandparents from ex dad's side say I am wrong and that he wanted to come and make things right, but I don't want to make things right." The lady explained, "He had the right to abandon me, so I have a right to do the same. He isn't my father. He was once upon a time but not now. I understand that he was hurt, but I was hurt too. Everyone tells me to let go of the grudge, but I just don't want him in my life and no, I won't give him another chance." "My husband understands, but no one else seems to understand what I had to go through to get to where I am now. He cannot just come to my life 9 and a half years later and expect things to be alright. Am I a bad person?"

People of Reddit rushed to the comments and shared their emotional opinions.

People of Reddit were unanimous in their opinions and their will to support the OP with her decision. One user advised, "Tell everyone that you aren't holding a grudge and don't wish him ill, that you're just unwilling to reopen a wound that you've worked so hard to start healing. That you need to remain no contact in order to continue your healing journey. So you wish him peace, but your paths diverged 10 years ago and will never meet again." Another user added, "Seriously, where were all these people now telling OP she needs to reconcile when she needed them? Why now all of a sudden they get to have a say when they haven’t been there for her either. I am so sick of those wronged and mistreated being told that they need to be the bigger person. They need to suck it up and make amends or keep the peace.

Usually it’s done to make other people’s lives easier. Ex dad made his choice to abandon OP at SIXTEEN! She was a child who had her whole life turned upside down and lost her entire family while also giving up the remainder of her childhood to make sure her and her mom survived. Now she’s allegedly the bad guy because she doesn’t accept her ex dad back into her life?

He has had 10 YEARS to work on things, to fix what he broke between them. Yes, HE broke it. Granted, it was mom’s actions, but his decisions caused this. He wants to hate mom and treat her poorly, fine do it, but he didn’t need to do what he did to OP.

He waited until he could be the one who is a hero to swoop in and walk her down the aisle. That’s what he wanted. He wanted people to look at him and think, 'Wow, he’s so great. She’s not his kid, but he stepped up,' it’s selfish." One more user added, "I don’t blame you at all for not inviting him. He made his choice when he disowned you, and that caused a deep hurt that doesn’t just go away. You’ve already rebuilt your life and found a real father figure who supported you.

You have every right to protect your peace and keep him out. It’s not about holding a grudge, it’s about making sure you don’t let someone back in who caused you so much pain. You owe him nothing, especially not forgiveness on his terms."