I Let the Teens Rule Our Basement—And It Took an Unexpected Twist
Trusting your teenagers can often feel like a hit or miss. Your teens may seem like total angels, but could be going out late to parties under your nose. In this story, we witness twin teens that made their home the party place.
Their basement was the spot.
This parent writes, “My twins are 17, and we’ve somehow ended up with our basement as the unofficial HQ for them and their friends. My husband and I are both introverted software developers in our late 40s who thought we’d be the last house teens would flock to, but here we are with a constant stream of teenagers raiding our fridge.
It started when we converted our basement into a gaming area with an old couch, TV, and ping pong table. Nothing fancy, just somewhere the kids could be loud without us having to hear everything. The rules are simple: ‘Clean up your messes, respect the house and each other, and text if you’re staying over so we know who’s here.’”
Then came prom night.
She continues, “Last weekend was prom, and instead of going to the expensive after-party, about 15 kids showed up at midnight to have a Mario Kart tournament and make nachos. I came downstairs the next morning to find kids asleep everywhere, two on the sectional, one in a sleeping bag, three had built a pillow fort. They’d cleaned the kitchen and left a ‘Thank You’ note signed by everyone.”
Be the house everyone goes to.
“If you have young kids, consider being the house where they gather as they grow up. Yes, our grocery bill is insane, and sometimes the noise gives me a headache, but I know where my kids are and who they’re with.
The most amazing part? These teens actually talk to us real conversations about their lives, dreams, and worries. That alone is worth all the noise and extra pizza I’ve bought.”
Being the safe place.
Being that house, the one where teenagers gather to hang out, eat everything in your fridge, and occasionally leave sock forts on your couch, is one of the most meaningful things you can do during these fleeting teenage years.
One comment even mentions, “It means a lot to those kids to have a place to go. I remember all of those houses and meals and parents who extended me kindness like that when I couldn’t be at my own house.”
Being an inspiration to others.
Some commentators shared their own stories, saying, “I love this 💕 My husband and I are also introverted software developers, lol.
Our son is only 2 almost 3 now, and we’re converting our basement to a playroom that we’ll continue to update as he gets older as a hangout space for him and his friends. I hope we’re the house all his friends want to come to!”
These teens feel at home.
These teens are lucky to have a second home to go to. Another comment said, “The fact that they came to YOUR HOUSE on prom night, instead of going out partying like kids are prone to do, speaks volumes. Congrats on being the awesome parents that every teenager wishes they had!”
You’re not expected to be cool, perfect, or endlessly patient. If you can offer a warm space, a few boundaries, and a stocked pantry, you’re already doing something great. Being that house isn’t about being the fun house, it’s about being the safe one. After all, raising teenagers is no easy task, especially according to these comics.