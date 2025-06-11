I Let the Teens Rule Our Basement—And It Took an Unexpected Twist

This parent writes, “My twins are 17, and we’ve somehow ended up with our basement as the unofficial HQ for them and their friends. My husband and I are both introverted software developers in our late 40s who thought we’d be the last house teens would flock to, but here we are with a constant stream of teenagers raiding our fridge.

It started when we converted our basement into a gaming area with an old couch, TV, and ping pong table. Nothing fancy, just somewhere the kids could be loud without us having to hear everything. The rules are simple: ‘Clean up your messes, respect the house and each other, and text if you’re staying over so we know who’s here.’”