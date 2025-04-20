10 Real Life Stories That Shattered Hearts and Silenced Rooms

I gave birth to my precious baby girl, Emma, 3 months ago. My MIL has been fawning and doting on her since her birth. Recently, I had a family emergency and MIL was taking care of the baby while I was away.

Imagine my shock when I got home and saw MIL kissing Emma all over her little face, her cheeks, her nose and even somewhere around her lips. What makes this unhygienic act of affection even worse, is that my MIL has HSV (Herpes Simplex Virus), with all these cold sores on her lips. I had never even imagine that with this health issue, this woman would think of something as gross as kissing a newborn on the face.

Now, I’m keeping a watchful eye on my MIL while she’s anywhere around my daughter. I will never allow this to happen again.