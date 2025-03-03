10 "Wrong Number!" Texts That Resulted in Bizarre Twists of Fate

We all get wrong number calls from time to time—usually just an awkward moment before one of you hangs up. But sometimes, a simple mistake turns into something eerie, emotional, or even life-changing. Here are 10 stories of wrong numbers that took an unforgettable twist.

  • Every year on my birthday, I get the same text: "Happy Birthday, sweetheart! We miss you." I always assumed it was a mistake. But one year, curiosity got the best of me, and I replied, letting them know they had the wrong number. The response sent chills down my spine: "Oh, sweetheart, if only you knew. But you're safe, and that's all that matters." Before I could say anything else, the number was disconnected. But the messages keep coming, every single year.
  • Some man has been trying to find a job with my phone number for a year. At first, I was offered a job as a sales manager, and at the end, as a cashier. There were a lot of calls and SMS with offers. The man didn't leave any contact details other than my number.
    The calls at one point stopped for a couple of months, then started again, but with "demotion." I ended up asking each caller to leave a complaint on my CV until I got a call from the job board. They made sure I didn't know the man at all and blocked his profile. Probably, he was "looking" for a job with a deliberately wrong number so he had an excuse not to work because he tries so hard to find a job, applies for so many jobs, but no one calls him back. © NikaEvd / Pikabu
  • One day, I got a random text listing groceries, including "your favorite cookies." I laughed and texted back, telling them they had the wrong number. But they insisted: "No mistake. I always buy these for you." I ignored it, but every month, the texts continued, each time listing slightly different items. Finally, I decided to visit the grocery store mentioned. The cashier looked at me in shock. "You look just like your father… He used to come here every week."
    I never knew my father.
  • I got a text from a group chat, and they were planning a vacation. I told them I was not the person they intended, but they continued chatting and planning. I finally gave up and asked what my part was. They told me I was driving and needed to bring the adult beverages since that was my specialty.
    I tried again to tell them mine was a wrong number. But, being a good-humored person, I was willing to show up. When I asked where we were meeting, they said at Carol’s house. I asked for the address, but they just laughed.
    The day they were leaving, they texted, asking where I was. I again stated that I needed Carol’s address if they wanted me to drive. I think they finally figured out I was not who they thought they had invited. I still offered to go, but they decided to uninvite me. © Training-Call-9067 / Reddit
  • One day, I got a text from a stranger with a full recipe for apple pie. I replied, saying they had the wrong number, but they texted back: "I always send this to you. It's your favorite, remember?"
    Just for fun, I made the pie and took it to a family dinner. My grandmother froze in shock when she saw it. "Where did you get this recipe?!" Turned out that was my great-grandmother’s secret pie, and no one ever had written it down.
  • I moved to a new city, I didn't know anyone there yet. Suddenly, I got a call on my home number. A cheerful male voice asks how I'm doing.
    I was a little miffed that my caller had neglected to identify himself, but I figured I would be able to solve the mystery within a few seconds, so I made polite chit-chat with him. Over the next few minutes, 2 things became obvious: he's a nice guy, and he thinks he knows me very well. Finally, I gave up.
    I said, “I am so sorry, but I’ve been trying to figure out who you are for the past 5 minutes, and I have no idea. Can you tell me who you are?” He was taken aback. “It’s your husband,” he said. I informed him that he had called the wrong number. The poor guy was embarrassed. © Alice Baker / Quora
  • One evening, I got a strange text: "Don’t take your usual route home today." It was obviously a mistake, but something told me to listen. I took a detour, and later that night, I saw on the news that there had been a major accident on my usual route. When I tried to call the number back, it was disconnected.
  • I got a text with an invitation to a wedding. I replied, saying they had the wrong number, but the sender insisted: "You have to come. You were always meant to be here." Curiosity got the best of me, so I went to the venue listed. But when I arrived, there was no wedding—just an old, abandoned church with a single bouquet on the altar. I later learned that my great-grandparents had planned to marry there but eloped instead.
  • Every New Year's Eve, my bf receives an SMS with updates about "his daughter." He used to call the number right after, but it was always disconnected. This year, I decided to text the number a day before NYE using my phone. I explained they must have had the wrong number all this time. An instant reply came, reading: "We don't need anything from you. Just know that your daughter exists!" What's intriguing is that the number is registered in a completely different region, far from where we are. My boyfriend has never been there.
    They keep texting every New Year's Eve to this day.
  • One day, I got a message from an unknown number: "Tell Mom I'm okay." Thinking it was a mistake, I called back. A woman answered, confused. I asked if she had a son, and she suddenly broke down in tears. Her son had passed away years ago. She had been waiting for a sign that he was at peace.

