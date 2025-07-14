I Refused to Adopt My Husband’s Orphaned Sister—He Made Me Pay

Dear Bright Side,

My husband just lost his mom after a sudden illness. She was also a single mom to a 6 y.o. girl. My husband wants us to adopt his sister, or else she’ll be sent to foster care.

I said, “It’s too much to ask! I’m pregnant, we’re about to start our own family!”

But I was shocked when he said, “You will not decide my sister’s future. That’s my job!” I asked him what he meant, but he went quiet.

That night, at 3 a.m., I woke up to my husband’s voice speaking in the kitchen. I froze when I went and saw his sister in there.

I told him that I did not agree to this, and he said, “My sister is my family! If you don’t agree to this, then you don’t deserve to be a part of this family!”

I didn’t know what to say and went back to bed. I couldn’t sleep that night. The next day, he was still firm in his decision. He said that I could leave if I wanted.

I am devastated... I am carrying his child, and all he cares about is his sister. He can’t put me in such a position. He is all of a sudden forcing me to care for a child that is not mine.

I didn’t sign up for this when we got married. I feel completely lost and stuck.

What should I do?

—Serena