My MIL Keeps Disrespecting Me and My Work—Her Latest Act Was the Final Straw

Dear Bright Side,

I am in need of an external opinion on this one; any advice and take would help. So, I work from home, and in my MIL’s mind, that means I’m a stay-at-home wife. She thinks that I’m lazing around whenever I’m in front of my computer, as she usually visits us, sometimes unannounced.

At this point, I had gotten used to her visits and unsolicited advice about being a good wife. But I won’t lie when I say that her comments do affect me from time to time, especially the blatant disrespect for the work I do.

A week ago, she showed up unannounced during my working hours. I had a meeting scheduled, a very important one. Panicked a little but welcomed her. I quickly went and made her some tea, leaving her in the living room.

When I got back, she was not there. I looked around and was floored to see her in my workspace. I caught her putting something in the trash. She was surprised when she saw me and said, “Sorry, I was just trying to help you clean,” and left the room.