9 Body Language Clues to Understand People Better

In films and television, hair twirling is often depicted as a flirtatious gesture, particularly when someone is making eye contact with you. However, in different contexts, like during a job interview, the same movement can be seen as a sign of nervousness, excitement, or discomfort.

Rubbing the neck is another common reaction during moments of stress or insecurity. This gesture, which is often unconscious, is especially common among men as a way to self-soothe. It is linked to the vagus nerve’s activation, which helps slow the heart rate and promotes a sense of calm. Frequent neck rubbing can indicate a tendency toward being critical or anxious. Recognizing these nonverbal cues is important, as they can reveal a lot about a person’s emotional state, even when their words suggest otherwise.