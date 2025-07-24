12 Illusions That Left People Completely Confused

There are instances in our lives when we might need to take a second look to confirm if our eyes are seeing the right things. It happens for some odd illusion we see around or encounter while scrolling on our phone. People on the internet have shared some photos that might’ve made them question their own eyes.

1. “Cannot be unseen.”

2. “Shadow on the sign at my dentist’s office makes the letters seem out of focus.”

3. “Incredible door looks like a walkway.”

4. “My keyboard has a grid illusion.”

“I didn’t understand your title until I kept looking at the photo and realized 😭,” a user commented.

5. “Shadow makes this guy’s hand look transparent.”

6. “Is this a rock or a cave?”

“I’m on a boat on the Amalfi Coast, Italy, and it took me ages to work out whether I was looking at a rock or a cave!”

7. “Stone is doing a rock-solid mouse impression.”

8. “There’s only one bag though...”

9. “I genuinely thought my car was hovering over the parking.”

10. “It was supposed to look like they were standing on the ’hovering’ stripes, I assume.”

11. “Thought my dad was having bird soup.”

A user replied, “That scared me for some reason 😭”

12. “Relative lost their wallet. Spent two days looking for it.”

Illusions might’ve made your eyes hurt, but these finds somehow gave people a bit of a headache. Check it out on this link.

