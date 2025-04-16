17 Finds So Bizarre, They Broke People’s Brains
On our outings or little adventures outdoors, we might discover unfamiliar stuff along the way. This can also happen inside our home, where we discover things that we don’t have any idea what it is. And we might want to seek help from the internet to find out what these things are, just like these people did. Let’s check out bizarre finds, and you may also guess them as you scroll along.
1. “Handheld black plastic orb with a metal spoon-ish shape that unfolds, but it doesn’t hold liquid or easily stay open.”
The user further described, “This was donated to a thrift store and has sparked widespread intrigue in the community, as no one can figure out what purpose this object serves. There was even a spot about the artifact on a local radio show today, requesting that anyone who knows what it is, please get in touch.
The black plastic part does not come apart; there are no ports for charging, and it contains no plugs/batteries. The metal part folds over the plastic, flush with the plastic orb shape. Or you can unfold it, as seen in the first image. The whole fits in your palm — it’s maybe 3 inches long, 2 1/4 wide by 1 1/2 inches tall. Lightweight.
There is no lock or pin mechanism on the metal arm to keep it open; if you swing it open and then turn the object over, the metal dangles down at 90* — the hinge has no resistance or option for tightening.” What is this thing?
Answer:
- I own one of these, it’s an ice cream scoop. Probably the worst one ever designed, but that’s what it is. © sl0wjim / Reddit
2. “Rubber squirrel with removable tail, holes in tail, ability to clip on to flat surface.”
The user added, “My title describes the thing. I don’t even know how to look this up...”
Answer:
- Tea infuser. © lightningusagi / Reddit
3. “Expandable circle with chain and lid/top.”
“This top comes off but is attached with a hinge. When the top is off, it can expand. It says it’s from Germany. Belonged to an antique shop owner who didn’t know what it was. Fits in the palm of my hand, and the only text is ‘Germany’ on one of the expandable bars,” user added.
Answer:
- It’s the top of an expandable purse, yours is just missing the actual fabric purse part. © SilverSci*****13 / Reddit
- This type of purse this is the top of is called a misers purse, btw. © PJenningsofSussex / Reddit
4. “Rubber gasket and spring-loaded post. What is it?”
“Trying to figure out what this thing is. It has a spring inside. My title describes the thing. It’s about 3 inches long and has threads on the inside of the tube as well as at the base of the top. Not sure where it came from.
Showed up on a workbench at work, and no one seems to know what it is or where it came from. Its materials are chromed steel, plastic, and rubber,” he explained.
Answer:
- Looks like the hook that goes on the bottom of some camera tripods. I’m holding one in my hand now that looks extremely similar to a SmallRig tripod. © dokkababecallme / Reddit
- Worked at a camera shop for 6 years, and this is the answer. © nrdymik / Reddit
5. “Silver thing with marble inside 3cm long, found in jewelry bundle.”
“Found in a jewelry bundle from opshop. Has a Sterling silver mark as well as Finland and an arrow imprinted on it. Doesn’t have any pin or loop, so I can’t figure out how you would wear it.”
Answer:
- It’s a pendant, most likely modeled after the one seen here (Elis Kauppi). © tootired117 / Reddit
6. “Brass item, with lead counterweight, 20cm long, about 500g, no stamps or engravings, shell-like part moves down when pushed.”
“It was found in a dump with 3 others which are the same. No stamps, engravings, or inscriptions, so our internet searches have not proved fruitful. The embellishments appear to be flowers and leaves,” the user shared.
Answer:
- It’s a brass billiard pocket, similar to the one in the link. © DulcisUltio / Reddit
7. “Found inside a box full of old stuff. Sounds like plastic when tapped on both sides and it’s not a magnet.”
He described, “It’s definitely not a magnet, as it won’t stick to metal objects. Sounds like plastic when tapped. There’s something white inside the holes that looks shiny.”
Answer:
- It looks like one of those tabletop mini flag holders. © ninjita / Reddit
8. “Round plastic piece. 37.4 mm diameter with a 7.34 mm hole in the center. Found lying around the house.”
“It’s 1.47 in diameter with a .288 in hole if metric isn’t your thing. The thickness is 6.74 mm (.264 in). Looks like half of a lightning bolt in a circle. Most likely ABS plastic. Possibly a 45 rpm adapter for a record player.
My kid has a Crosley record player, but the adapter it came with is different, and this one has a loose fit on the spindle,” user further described.
Answer:
- 45 RPM record player adapter. © someoldguyon_reddit / Reddit
9. “Small plastic rectangle with little free moving things inside?”
“It kinda feels like this was adhered to something. I don’t even know what to search when looking for this, lol.”
Answer:
- I actually know this, I think. It’s to check if a microwave is working, it’s called a “magic light”. You stick it in a microwave, and it’ll glow red when the magnetron energizes. I’ll have to find mine and compare, but it looks extremely close. © JohnTheFoxx / Reddit
10. “3 inch long wooden case with what looks to be vents. Two dragon pieces slide off the front to reveal plexiglass and interior. Back slides off to give access.”
The user added, “This came in a grab bag at a Goodwill for $1.99, and I cannot figure out what it is. All attempts at a Google Image Search have tried to say things like it’s Majong-related or an Asian picture of furniture (because it cannot tell this thing is small)
My title describes the thing. It’s about a 3-inch x 2.5-inch x .75-inch box. It’s made of wood and plexiglass. The ‘vents’ are either plastic or bamboo. It’s got the image of a dragon on the 2 front panels that slide off. There is no maker’s mark that I could find on this.”
Answer:
- Cricket cages. Look it up. © seeteethree / Reddit
11. “Wooden kit box with carry handle and larger deep compartment.”
It was described further by the user, “H-22” x W- 20″ x D-10″ All four compartments are lined with very dark green velvet. There is moderate wooden ornamentation with missing parts, as alluded to by the grime shadows remaining in the varnish. Note the rubber grommet on the knob for the hinged stack of compartments.
I think the knobs are bakelite. The large round compartment has a lot of wear around its knob, indicting significantly more opening than the stacked compartments. There are a few crush marks on the velvet in the large compartment about halfway up that might mean it was housing the same device for a lot of time."
Answer:
- Looks like a sewing or knitting box to me. The small drawers are for supplies like needles, etc., and the large side is for projects in progress. © Sambarbadonat / Reddit
- Here’s a similar one. It says a sewing box, how fun! © ConsiderationLeft226 / Reddit
12. “Found in dumpster. About 4 feet in diameter. Unsure of weight. Made of mostly wood it seems.”
“That is all the info I have. I used Google Lens with no appropriate results.”
Answer:
- Looks like a sand mold form for casting! © Aggravating_Love8543 / Reddit
- Definitely a form for making a sand mold to make a metal casting of some type of industrial bevel gear. Dig that thing out, and people would pay good money to hang it up or make a coffee table for industrial-chic decorating. © MD_tobe / Reddit
13. “What is this small cylindrical thing with rubber ends I got at a conference?”
User added, “This was given away as swag at a conference. It’s rounded, kind of like a rolling pin, but it has rubber ends. It’s small, about 4–5 inches long.
It’s wooden and lightweight. I think it’s some kind of toy or fidget, but I’m not sure. It doesn’t bounce or spin very well.”
Answer:
- A toy, if you wobble it right, it will stand on its end. © Space19723103 / Reddit
- Fidget stick. They must have known that the conference was going to be boring. © -Blackfish / Reddit
14. “What are these plastic boxes that my neighbor mounted on our shared fence?”
“On the other side, it looks like there may be two separate circles, but I was not able to get a photo. Just want to make sure they’re not 360-degree cameras or anything strange,” user added.
Answer:
- Looks like a trail camera. It takes a photo or records video when it detects movement. Seeing how it’s facing the fence itself, maybe they’re trying to capture some bird photos. © SignificantDrawer374 / Reddit
15. “Small metal stick with moving parts.”
“Found in a tin with buttons. The stick on the back moves up and down. Maybe for clothing? I’ve tried to Google Lens this, but all it brings up are photos of hatpins. The orange part is most likely glass, in my opinion.
It’s not easy to describe. I’d just say it’s probably something that either goes on clothing or some other fort of decoration,” the user explained.
Answer:
- This is a stud for a formal shirt. Google tuxedo cuff link and stud set. © sammyb9092 / Reddit
- That is a cuff link, I have something like it. © hahanna95 / Reddit
16. “Bolted metal thing found in a rock pool when the tide was out.”
It was further described, “SW England. Square around, it was roughly 1.5m x 1.5m (5ft x 5ft)”
Answer:
- A filling port on a large, sand-filled geotextile container. They are filled with sand and used for erosion control. © togtogtog / Reddit
17. “Lightweight glossy black spoon-shaped object found in kitchen.”
“This object appears to be a glossy black item made of ceramic, glass, or a similar material. It has a narrow, elongated spoon-like shape on one end and a wider, flared handle or base on the other. I found it in the kitchen. Inside the spoon are measurements for tablespoons and teaspoons.” What is this?
Answer:
- It’s a tamper for a Hamilton Beach blender. © Coogles / Reddit