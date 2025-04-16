17 Finds So Bizarre, They Broke People’s Brains

The user further described, “This was donated to a thrift store and has sparked widespread intrigue in the community, as no one can figure out what purpose this object serves. There was even a spot about the artifact on a local radio show today, requesting that anyone who knows what it is, please get in touch.

The black plastic part does not come apart; there are no ports for charging, and it contains no plugs/batteries. The metal part folds over the plastic, flush with the plastic orb shape. Or you can unfold it, as seen in the first image. The whole fits in your palm — it’s maybe 3 inches long, 2 1/4 wide by 1 1/2 inches tall. Lightweight.

There is no lock or pin mechanism on the metal arm to keep it open; if you swing it open and then turn the object over, the metal dangles down at 90* — the hinge has no resistance or option for tightening.” What is this thing?

Answer: