15 Infuriating Riddles That Sparked Endless Debates

🎂 15. The Birthday Paradox is a surprising probability puzzle that shows how likely it is for two people in a group to share the same birthday. Even though there are 365 days in a year, in a group of just 23 people, the chance that at least two people share a birthday is about 50%. In a group of 57 people, the probability jumps to over 99%!

Instead of comparing each person to just one fixed date, we compare everyone with everyone else. In a group of 23 people, there are 253 possible pairs to compare birthdays. People often assume they’re comparing against their own birthday, but the paradox is about any two people in the group matching. 🎂