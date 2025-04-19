My Brother Received a Huge Inheritance and “Divorced” the Family

When my brother’s wife passed away, I knew he was going through unimaginable grief. Our family gave him space, checked in when we could, and made sure he knew we were there for him. I never expected him to turn his back on us completely.

Out of nowhere, he cut us off. He told us he had inherited a huge sum from his late wife’s family and that he needed to protect himself—from us. He even said he was “divorcing” the family. It was devastating. No one had asked him for money, yet he acted like we were only after his wealth.