“Wax Figure,” Angelina Jolie’s New Look Sparks Debate

Angelina Jolie attended the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, joined by her teenage daughter Zahara, who stood by her side in full support. The 49-year-old Maleficent actress captivated onlookers as she graced the red carpet, where she mingled with stars like Zendaya and Ashley Graham.

Jolie, recognized with a Best Actress nomination for her role in Maria, turned heads in a stunning silver McQueen gown that elegantly traced her figure. The dress boasted delicate sheer cutouts and tasseled detailing along the hemline, lending it a distinctive flair. She elevated the ensemble with sleek dark gold heels, ensuring an unforgettable red carpet moment.

Her long locks were styled in a chic half-up-do, with soft waves cascading gracefully over her shoulders. She accessorized with bold silver earrings and rings adorning both hands, each mirroring the gown’s tasseled accents. For makeup, Jolie embraced a classic aesthetic, enhancing her lashes with mascara and opting for a soft, neutral eyeshadow. A touch of warm blush illuminated her cheekbones, while a nude, glossy lip tied the look together seamlessly.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/East News

The star's graceful appearance and ageless beauty left many in awe, prompting comments like, “Angelina resembles a classic, stunning movie icon,” and “She looks absolutely breathtaking!” One admirer declared, “Angelina is truly timeless,” while another noted, “Mother and daughter both exude elegance and beauty.”

Admiration poured in, with one fan expressing, “They both look very nice. Angelina's skin is looking smooth and flawless, and whoever did her makeup needs to give us a tutorial. I also really like her dress and the way it moves. Beautiful.”

Not all reactions were positive. Some viewers were less impressed with the star’s appearance, with comments like, “She is looking pretty weathered,” and “She looks like a wax figure... Not at all appealing.” One person even observed, “Gray dress to match her gray skin! She used to have light in her eyes and vibrancy in her looks; very sad, she looks sad and unhappy and not well.” Another noted, “That color washes her out.”

The critiques didn’t stop there. One commenter compared her outfit to that of an aging performer, saying, “Jolie looks like an aging ice skater with that cheesy glitter outfit.” Another remarked, “AJ has always looked older than she is. But she looks older here than my mother in her 70s. Great skin, but old.” A final suggestion was, “She could use a new haircut or color and a spray tan.”

Zahara, Angelina's daughter, radiated elegance in a sleeveless white gown with thick straps that gracefully rested on her shoulders. The dress featured striking black tree branch embroidery on the right side, adding a unique flair. Keeping her accessories minimal, the 19-year-old allowed the intricate design to shine, complementing the look with a chic up-do. The mother-daughter pair paused for a brief photo session on the red carpet upon arriving at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, where the glamorous event took place.