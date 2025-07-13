10 Pet Parents Who Panicked Too Soon and Paid Full Price for It

A little girl’s hamster was only standing in the corner of its cage. It would not eat. Would not drink. It just stood there. The mom loaded up the hamster and the little girl. Off to the Vet they go.

Once there, the Vet observed the hamster in its cage. It just stood in the corner. Upon taking the hamster out of the cage, the hamster ran around. Ate food and drank water. Everyone was perplexed.

The Vet asked if anything had happened to the hamster recently. The little girl told him the hamster had gotten out and ran under the refrigerator. After examining the hamster, the Vet said, “Found the problem.”

The hamster had a magnet in its mouth pouch. So every time it stood in the corner of its cage, it became “stuck” to the cage bars and couldn’t move. © Az_woman / Reddit